What future for restrictive conventions in the United States?

October 1, 2021 – Courts in most U.S. jurisdictions have long applied careful scrutiny when assessing the applicability of restrictive covenants that seek to prohibit employees from engaging in competitive activities with their former employers. In recent years, however, an increasing number of states have taken steps to further limit, or in some cases completely ban, employee restrictive covenant agreements.

Beyond these state-level developments, President Biden recently announced that the federal government is focusing more on increasing competitiveness in the workplace, including hinting at the possibility of the federal government taking steps. measures with regard to restrictive agreements. While previous administrations have explored and studied the issue, this announcement marks the first time that federal action to limit non-competition has been sought.

This article will explore recent developments regarding non-compete agreements and other restrictive covenants, as well as the direction the legal landscape of such agreements may take in the future.

The use of restrictive covenants to prevent employees from engaging in competitive activities has long been governed by state law. For this reason, a mosaic of rules has developed across the United States. And as noted above, courts in most states have tended for decades to take a critical look at restrictive covenant agreements. In recent years, however, state and local legislatures have placed more emphasis on reducing or substantially limiting the use of such agreements.

For a long time, for example, only California and North Dakota had banned most employee non-compete and non-solicitation agreements. More recently, however, Oklahoma and the District of Columbia have passed legislation banning virtually all employee non-compete agreements (and in some cases even limiting other employee covenants).

Likewise, a growing number of states, including Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington, have recently enacted legislation banning employers to require low-wage workers to enter into non-competition agreements.

Among these states, what constitutes a “low wage” worker varies widely and may represent a higher threshold than employers might expect. For example, Virginia defines “low pay” to cover both employees and independent contractors who earn less than the average Commonwealth weekly wage, which is currently $ 1,195 per week (or $ 62,140 per year). . Illinois recently changed its restriction on low wages to now cover non-compete restrictions for employees earning less than $ 75,000 and non-solicitation restrictions for employees earning less than $ 45,000 per year (gradually increasing each year). Washington State defines low wages for purposes of its ban as income below $ 100,000 per year, adjusted annually for inflation.

Additionally, even for higher paid employees, many of these states have enacted procedural requirements designed to limit the number and application of employee covenants. For example, Massachusetts law now requires that non-compete agreements for higher-paying employees: expressly state that the employee has the right to consult a lawyer before signing; be given to the employee at the earliest among a formal job offer or 10 working days before the start of employment; be supported by “gardening leave” (where the employer agrees to pay the employee during the restricted period) or other mutually agreed upon consideration; be limited to 12 months after employment; and certain other limitations and procedural elements.

In short, the legal and legislative landscape surrounding the use of employee restrictive covenant agreements has undergone a substantial facelift in many states in recent years, with many other states currently considering bills that would also affect usage. such agreements.

Amid the changing landscape of employee covenants under state law, the Biden administration recently announced on July 9, 2021 its intention to take certain steps at the federal level to promote competitiveness and outlined 72 initiatives, including encouraging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to “prohibit or limit” non-compete agreements.

In its announcement, the White House noted that about half of private sector companies require at least some employees to sign post-employment non-compete agreements, affecting around 36 million to 60 million workers. Along with the announcement, President Biden issued an executive order to promote competition in the economy, including explicitly calling on the FTC to use its regulatory authority “to limit the unfair use of non-competition clauses and other clauses or agreements that may unfairly limit worker mobility. “

In practice, President Biden’s executive order does not affect the current law governing non-compete agreements and similar restrictive covenants, and the executive order itself does not oblige the FTC to engage in rulemaking or specifying what particular action the FTC should consider in such regulation. With or without such new regulations, the FTC (and the US Department of Justice) could devote more resources to scrutinizing non-compete agreements and other agreements deemed to restrict competition for workers and could potentially expand the circumstances in which such agreements are found to be anti-competitive.

Given continued calls by some for antitrust agencies to apply federal antitrust laws more broadly and more rigorously to non-competition covenants and the like, the FTC and DOJ may also consider revising the Joint Antitrust Guidelines to human resources professionals to deal directly with non-competition. and other restrictive clauses in employer-employee agreements. (The guidelines currently state that they “do not address the legality of specific terms contained in contracts between an employer and an employee, including non-compete clauses.”).

On the other hand, the FTC may decide to issue new regulations that directly restrict the scope and / or use of these covenants. While the FTC has not noticed any such regulatory action on the matter as of yet, some predict that the FTC may take some type of action soon. Notably, Lina M. Khan, President Biden’s confirmed selection for FTC president, recently co-authored (with then FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra) an article in The University of Chicago Law Review exploring ways for federal regulators to improve competition through rule-making, including limiting non-competition.

This most recent announcement by the Biden administration marks the most significant federal non-competition action to date and builds on the exploratory work of the two previous administrations. In 2016, the Obama administration took initial steps to assess and prioritize domestic market competition at the federal level, including exploring the impact that employee non-compete agreements can play.

First, President Obama issued an executive order on April 15, 2016, directing various federal agencies to identify specific actions to encourage competition in the U.S. economy and report those actions to the National Economic Council. Later in 2016, the White House issued a call to state action on non-compete agreements encouraging state action to limit non-compete agreements, especially for low wages. and other categories of workers.

At the end of the Trump administration, the FTC hosted a workshop on January 9, 2020 on non-competition clauses in the workplace to examine economic and legal support for the development of rules to restrict labor ” use of employee non-competition clauses.

Overall, the future legal landscape for non-competition and other restrictive covenants is uncertain, especially with regard to low-paid employees. Proponents of legislation or regulatory action that limit or completely prohibit non-competition often focus on the anti-competitive nature of such agreements, arguing that non-competition depresses wages, inhibits entrepreneurship, exhausts the market for workers. jobs and limits professional mobility.

Yet opponents point out that such legislation or regulatory action undermines the ability to contract freely and also protects legitimate business interests such as confidential information and trade secrets, goodwill, customer relationships and investments in development and the skills of the workforce. Opponents also note that many of the same political considerations that supporters point out are factors that courts have often considered in determining the enforceability of employee restrictive covenants, including the reasonableness of duration, scope, and duration. geographic area and the employee’s ability to continue earning a living.

While a future with outright bans on post-employment non-compete agreements is unlikely, proactive employers who use non-compete agreements and the like may want to re-evaluate their protection practices and strategies. enterprises.

Mark S. Goldstein

Mark S. Goldstein is a partner in Reed Smith’s Labor & Employment group in New York. His practice is focused on helping businesses in New York City and around the world manage their workplace needs, and he advises clients on day-to-day and general workplace issues. He can be contacted at [email protected]

Noah S. Oberlander

Noah S. Oberlander is a partner in Reed Smith’s Work & Employment group in Richmond. His practice focuses on defending private and public for-profit companies in employment and business disputes in state and federal courts, as well as in administrative proceedings. He can be contacted at [email protected]

