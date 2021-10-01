Additional assistance to secure carbon dioxide (CO2) supply





With a temporarily suspended competition law against CO2 companies to further ensure supply to UK companies and collaborate on moving sustainable market-based solutions, companies can share information and help businesses in the industries that need it most, such as the reopening of Ensus, a major supplier to the food sector. can be prioritized for shipping. CO2 operation and full-scale operation of CF fertilizer plant in accordance with government agreement, securing CO2 supply

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has temporarily exempted parts of the CO2 industry from competition law to provide a safer supply of CO2 to UK businesses.

Companies in the UK CO2 industry will receive a brief exemption from the 1998 Competition Act for the purpose of sharing information and optimizing supply.

This move will make it easier for industries to avoid supply disruptions and deliver CO2, an essential component of the country’s economy, to some of the most needed industries and countries, such as the food sector.

Businesses can also discuss the details of procurement and pricing required as part of the industry’s long-term commitment to market-based solutions over the next two weeks.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

The government’s quick and decisive action last week has given UK businesses and consumers confidence that their CO2 supply is safe. Since then, discussions with the industry to provide long-term solutions have made good progress.

Companies in the CO2 industry can now work together to ensure that key sectors receive the supplies they need and arrive at sustainable market solutions. With Ensus resuming production and expanding operations of CF fertilizer, we are helping to make this important industry stronger and more resilient.

To further boost supply, major commercial CO2 producer Ensus has reopened its Wilton plant after temporary closures for planned maintenance to further secure supply. The Wilton plant can produce up to 40% of UK CO2 demand.

Under an exceptionally short-term agreement with the government to resume CO2 production, the CF Fertilizers plant in Billingham is now operating at full capacity and shipping CO2 to UK companies. The government is providing CF fertilizer with limited financial support while the sector moves towards sustainable market-based solutions.

