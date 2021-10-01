US plant growth rises in September despite supply issues





WASHINGTON (AP) US manufacturing growth accelerated last month to its highest level since May despite disruptions in the global supply chain.

The Institute for Supply Management, a professional group of purchasing managers, said on Friday its manufacturing activity index reached 61.1% in September, 1.2 percentage points above August’s level of 59.9%.

It was the best performance for manufacturing since a reading of 61.2 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the industry. September was the 16th consecutive month in which manufacturing has increased since April 2020, when the coronavirus triggered a nationwide shutdown and manufacturing slowed significantly.

Despite the overall increase, the manufacturing sector still struggles with supply chain issues, in part due to labor shortages as more and more older factory workers choose to retire rather than return to work.

Refineries and petrochemical plants on the Gulf Coast, at the heart of the American industrial energy complex, are still recovering from the arrival of Hurricane Ida at the end of August.

Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM manufacturing inquiry committee, said U.S. businesses continue to face an unprecedented number of hurdles in meeting growing demand as the economy reopens.

A respondent to the food industry survey said: The lack of manpower and escalating costs in all directions are of great concern.

Other respondents cited safeguards at nations’ ports and problems obtaining necessary goods and parts from Asia due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the region. One of the biggest shortages is in computer chips, which are now an essential part of automobiles and other manufactured products.

Oren Klachkin, chief US economist for Oxford Economics, expects supply chain disruptions to dampen economic growth over the next year, but also noted some positive developments at play.

A monumental order backlog, driven by robust demand and inventory replenishment and stronger foreign demand, will continue to buzz manufacturing through 2022, he said.

The September report showed that 17 of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in September thanks to gains in furniture and related products. The only industry that did not register growth in September was the wood products industry.

