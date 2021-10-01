UK fuel retailers warn that garages aren’t replenishing fast enough.





Get free UK business and economy updates

Every morning we send you a myFT Daily Digest email with the latest UK business and economic news.

An independent fuel retailer in the UK has complained that gas stations are taking too long to restock, saying the government said the week-long supply crisis is stabilizing, but cannot say how long the disruption will last.

The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent garages, which accounts for about two-thirds of Britain’s 8,000 gas stations, said on Friday that around 26% of its member sites were running low on fuel.

This compares to an estimated 27% on Wednesday and Thursday and 37% on Tuesday.

“The situation is similar to what it is now, but there are signs of improvement, but it’s too slow,” said Gordon Balmer, managing director of the group.

He added that independent retailers aren’t restocking as quickly as oil company-owned garages and supermarket sites. He added that the UK will continue to have “long queues” in their forecourts, especially around London and the southeast, until the frequency of deliveries increases. .

A government official said, “There are signs of improvement. Industry data shows that more fuel has been delivered to UK forecourts than sold over the past three days in a row, and fuel stocks have increased in all regions and countries of the UK.

“Localized demand surges are still there, but the situation is stabilizing.”

Panic purchases have consumed up to 90% of fuel in garage front yards in some parts of the country. © Charlie Bibby/FT

The government has been fighting all week to alleviate a crisis triggered by warnings from oil majors that a handful of gas stations have cut fuel due to a shortage of tanker drivers. Although the country has not run out of fuel, the warning has led to panic purchases that consume up to 90% of front yards in some areas.

In response to a driver shortage that also affects supply chains in the food, retail, agricultural and chemical sectors, the Department of Transportation has sent a letter to more than 1 million former HGV drivers encouraging them to return to the sector.

Chemical Business Association chief executive Tim Doggett said his group has been warning the government since June that a shortage of drivers could cut off supplies of water and essential chemicals to the agricultural industry.

“I am increasingly frustrated by the inaction of the government. When a crisis comes, we tend to respond.”

Steve McNamara, executive director of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, said fuel conditions were “very slightly better” than during the week, but about 20% of members still haven’t returned to work.

The government is streamlining the process for drivers to obtain HGV licenses. © Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

“It’s very unpredictable. It very much depends on the zip code. Most parts of London are still dry or have long queues,” he said.

Data from EdgePetrol, which provides software to gas stations, shows fuel stocks at some retailers are well below average. In a random sample of 467 gas stations served by EdgePetrol, Thursday’s tank level was 24% of maximum capacity, compared to an average of 39% in 2021. After “bulk” went on sale last Saturday, Friday, September 24, the average tank level dropped to 17%, EdgePetrol said.

Navigation software company Waze said trips to gas stations increased by 170% between September 23 and September 29, before the crisis. .

Additional report by Tim Bradshaw

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/63580094-33f1-4a36-97bf-57612f2267b5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos