Pfizer loses lawsuit over US limits on drug co-payment assistance

The lawsuit tested the reach of the anti-recoil law warned of “astronomical” drug prices if Pfizer wins

NEW YORK, Oct. 1 (Reuters) – A judge has dismissed Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) challenge to a U.S. anti-recoil law that the manufacturer says prevents it from helping Medicare patients afford two drugs that treat heart disease that can be fatal but costs $ 225,000 a year.

In a ruling Thursday night, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in Manhattan rejected Pfizer’s request to offer two support programs for patients taking its drugs Vyndaqel and Vyndamax.

The judge said Pfizer’s plan to offer direct payments to patients ran counter to a federal ban on “knowingly or willfully” providing financial support to induce drug purchases, even when they were purchased. absence of intent to corrupt.

She also called it premature to let New York-based Pfizer fund an independent charity to help with the quota, saying the program had not undergone a government review and that its details were “ill-defined and vague”.

Pfizer sued the US Department of Health and Human Services in June 2020, seeking a court declaration that both programs were legal.

In an email Friday, Pfizer said it was disappointed with the decision and that the co-payment assistance was “a fair way to lower out-of-pocket costs for this breakthrough treatment.”

Drugmakers can’t subsidize user fees for patients enrolled in Medicare, the government-run health care program for older Americans, but can donate to independent nonprofits that provide support. assistance with user fees.

The government has argued that a decision in Pfizer’s favor on the proposed direct aid program could leave Medicare at the mercy of “astronomical” drug prices across the industry.

Also known as tafamidis, Vyndaqel and Vyndamax treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, a rare condition that causes the heart to stiffen, hamper blood flow and can lead to progressive heart failure.

Drug sales totaled $ 953 million in the first half of this year. A February 2020 study by the American Heart Association called tafamidis the most expensive cardiovascular drug launched in the United States.

Pfizer agreed in 2018 to pay $ 23.85 million and enter into a corporate integrity deal to resolve the U.S. civil charges.

The case is Pfizer Inc v US Department of Health and Human Services et al, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-04920.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pfizer-loses-lawsuit-over-us-limits-drug-copay-assistance-2021-10-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos