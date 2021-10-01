September 2021 second warmest in British history and warmest in Northern Ireland history | weather news





According to interim figures from the Meteorological Administration, September 2021 was the second warmest on record in the UK and the warmest on record in Northern Ireland.

The average temperature of 14.7C in the UK was slightly below the 15C reading recorded in August.

The warmest September in the UK was in 2006 when the average temperature reached 15.2C.

Image: Paddleboarders in the waters of South Sea Beach, Hampshire

Dr Mark McCarthy, director of the National Weather Service’s National Center for Climate Information, described September as “a very warm month for the UK”.

He said this month had “consistent above-average temperatures” until weather conditions changed just last minute.

The warm night helped Northern Ireland record the warmest September on record, with an average temperature of 14.2C, consistent with that recorded in 2006.

The average minimum temperature in Northern Ireland in September was 10.7°C, exceeding 10.5°C in 2006.

The UK Meteorological Agency said last month, more sunken than August, the UK as a whole enjoyed the second warmest September, based on figures dating back to 1884.

Image: A photographer takes pictures of a field of sunflowers near Ravensworth, North Yorkshire, in September. Image: Visitors pedal through Hyde Park, Serpentine, London on September 21. Image: Low fog forms at sunrise east of Bristol. England leaves summer behind

The average temperature in September was 13°C in Scotland, 14.8°C in Wales and 15.8°C in England.

“Interestingly, the exceptionally warm start of the month once threatened to push the average temperature reading for September above the average temperature for August,” said Dr McCarthy, “but the recent unstable weather and the drop in more average conditions have pushed the figure to 8,” McCarthy said. It was slightly lower than the month, but still much higher than the long-term average.

“High pressure dominated much of the beginning of the month, bringing warm, sunny spells and a state of calm.

“Although the particularly warm heat subsided, temperatures remained above average for much of the month before more volatile breakdowns occurred at the end of the month and more low pressure systems moved to the UK.”

Glasgow, which hosts the COP26 climate change summit in November, recorded a joint high for September with a temperature of 14.9C, which is consistent with the highest since 2006, the Meteorological Administration said.

Image: People enjoying the autumn sun at Forbury Gardens in Reading last week Image: People making the most of the hot weather on a punt tour along the River Cam in Cambridge

Last month was the warmest in Northern Ireland, but it was especially hot as the hours of sunshine were the lowest since 1965. The average was 74.3 hours.

In early September, temperatures over 30 degrees were recorded in some areas.

Wales crossed 30C in September for the first time since 1961 when Dyfed was sunning on 7 September.

This still falls short of the Wales record for the highest September temperature of 32.3C set at the Hawarden Bridge on 1 September 1906.

Other hot days recorded 27.2C in Plymouth, 27.1C in Eskdalemuir, and 25.8C in Balmoral on September 7 and 8.

