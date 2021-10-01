COVID-19: UK shows interest in coronavirus antiviral, clinical trial that could cut hospitalizations and deaths in half | UK News





The UK has shown interest in antiviral drugs for COVID-19 after “very encouraging” clinical trials found it cut hospitalizations and deaths in half.

The UK’s antiviral task force chairman hinted that the UK could buy molnupiravir when he attended an online briefing on Merck’s drug.

“We are engaged in a close scrutiny of all available options, but we are not in a position to provide details about a particular conversation at this point,” said Eddie Gray.

When asked for more information, he said, the emergence of these types of trial data “tends to accelerate all these types of processes.” However, he said he could not tell a schedule for potential purchases of the drug.

He added. “I decided to come here today. Read what you want.”

Pharmaceutical giant Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics found that initial results showed that patients who received this drug within 5 days of onset of symptoms of COVID-19 had higher rates of hospitalization and death compared to patients who received a placebo. He said it was half.

The 775 participants were adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who had health problems such as obesity, diabetes or heart disease and were considered a high-risk group for severe disease.

About 7.3% of those who took molnupiravir were hospitalized, and 14.1% of those who received a sham pill.

None of those who received treatment died within 29 days, compared to 8 in the placebo group.

The company plans to seek approval from US health authorities soon. If approved, molnupiravir will be the first pill to treat COVID-19.

Although the clinical results were published by the company and have not yet undergone peer review, the phase 3 trial was prematurely stopped after an independent medical advisory group recommended a move due to positive results.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s highest authority on infectious diseases, called the results “very good news”.

Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the University of Oxford’s Nuffield School of Medicine, said molnupiravir “looked promising in the lab, but testing is whether it has a benefit for patients.”

“Many drugs fail at this point, so these interim results are very encouraging,” he added.

Ruth McKernan, president of the UK Bioindustry Association, said an oral drug targeting the virus that can be used at home would be “a really valuable addition to our toolkit”.

“They have good potency and should work across many strains,” she said.

“We need a complete set of preventative vaccines, oral treatment for infected people, and additional drugs for hospital use.”

