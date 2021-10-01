US dollar slips for day 2, but outlook remains optimistic





US dollar banknotes are seen on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington on November 14, 2014. REUTERS / Gary Cameron / File Photo / File Photo

US data is mixed as growth stagnates in the third quarter. Commodity currencies are rising. The wounds licking the pound sterling are heading for the worst week in a month. Bitcoin hits a nearly two-week high.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1 (Reuters) – The dollar fell for a second consecutive session on Friday, following the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors made profits after recent large gains, although the decline was seen as temporary .

Yields on 10-year US Treasuries were last at 1.484%, down nearly six basis points.

For the week, the dollar index posted its strongest percentage gain since late August, as investors considered cutting back on asset purchases by the Federal Reserve in November and a possible rate hike at the end of the week. ‘next year.

Cautious market sentiment over COVID-19 concerns, fluctuations in China’s growth, and a deadlock in Washington before a looming deadline to lift the US government borrowing limit has bolstered the dollar, considered as a safe haven.

“The more hawkish stance appears to have been the key factor in the dollar’s rise in late September,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

“However, more immediately, fiscal policy is the focus, although investors seem to be browsing it, as many find it inconceivable that the United States will default on its debt,” he added.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index slipped 0.3% to 94.046, after gaining 0.8% this week, the biggest weekly gain since late August.

Friday’s US data batch was mixed, adding to dollar weakness ahead of the weekend.

US consumer spending rose more than expected in August, posting an increase of 0.8%, but consumption was weaker than initially expected in July, falling 0.1% instead of increasing 0.3% .

Inflation has remained high, but not by much. Core inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile components of food and energy, rose 0.3% in August, unchanged from in the previous month. Read more

In the manufacturing sector, the data was more optimistic. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its domestic factory activity index rose to 61.1 last month from 59.9 in August. Read more

In other currencies, the euro rose 0.1% to $ 1.1595, falling about 1.1% on the week, its largest percentage decline since mid-June.

The yen rebounded against the dollar from a 19-month low overnight, with the greenback losing 0.2% to 111.105 yen.

Commodity currencies also rallied against the US dollar on Friday.

The Australian dollar gained 0.6% to US $ 0.7270 and fell 3.6% in the third quarter – the worst performance of any G10 currencies against the dollar – as prices for Australia’s main export , iron ore, fell sharply.

The British pound was also underperforming in the last quarter, falling 2.5% and posting its worst week in more than a month, amid growing supply chain problems.

The British pound was last up 0.6% to 1.3552, just above a 9-month low at $ 1.3516.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin hit an almost two-week high of just under $ 48,000. It was up 9.4% for the last time to $ 47,902. Analysts cited seasonal factors, with the fourth quarter generally seen as a bullish period for digital assets.

Smaller coins, Ether and XRP, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, rose almost 10% to $ 3,294 and 8.2% to $ 1.0299, respectively.

=================================================== ======

Currency bid prices at 3:17 p.m. (1917 GMT)

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by Nick Macfie, Chizu Nomiyama and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

