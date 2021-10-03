FIFA 22’s Boxed Release Is 35% Less Than FIFA 21 | UK box chart





Although it’s the biggest game release of the year, FIFA 22 continues its steep decline for franchises in UK boxed game retail.

FIFA 22’s release week box sales were down over 35% compared to FIFA 21, down over 42% compared to FIFA 20.

This is based on real game sales data provided by GfK.

This does not mean that FIFA is underperforming. In fact, last year’s release download sales of FIFA 21 increased 31% year-over-year, with more people downloading FIFA in the UK than buying out of the box for the first time. You can see the download performance of FIFA 22 later in the week when the GSD charts are released.

FIFA is worth noting that in the early years of the new consoles, consumers tend to split between two generations of hardware.

41% of FIFA 22 sales came from PS4, 27% on Xbox One, 23% on PS5, 5% on Nintendo Switch and 4% on Xbox Series S and X.

This means that last week’s number one, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, is of course second. However, it was still a good week for Mario Kart, who saw a 15% increase in sales each week. This is the third consecutive week of sales growth for Nintendo games.

No.3 has a new entry in the form of Sonic Colors Ultimate. 53% of revenue came from Nintendo Switch, 32% from PS4 and 15% from Xbox One. Sega Games is just holding Hot Wheels Unleashed at No.4. Milestone racing titles performed best on PS5, accounting for 39% of revenue. 27% of Hot Wheels sales came from Switch, 14% on PS4, 11% on Xbox One, and 8% on Xbox Series X and S.

Sales of Sony-developed games on the platform skyrocketed as more PS5 consoles hit retail over the past week. Spider-Man: Miles Morales took sixth place after a 165% increase in sales, and Ratchet & Clnk: Rift Apart returned to number 11 thanks to a 321% increase in sales. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut also returns to the charts (#19) after a 134% increase in sales.

All of the new releases last week have dropped significantly. Lost Judgment dropped from #4 to #40 after a 76% drop in sales, and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut completely disappeared from the charts.

The latest PS5 hit, Deathloop, dropped to number 12 after a 41% drop in sales.

Finally, a new release in the form of Insurgency: Sandstorm reached #13. Focus Home Interactive games sold the most on PS4, with consoles from Sony accounting for 58% of revenue and Xbox One accounting for the rest.

Here are the top 10 GfKs for the week ending October 2, 2021.

+ Last Week This Week TitleNew Item1FIFA 221 2Mario Kart 8: Deluxe New3Sonic Colors UltimateNew4Hot Wheels Unleashed25Minecraft (Switch) 96Spider-Man: Miles Morales37Animal Crossing: New Horizons88 F1 2021 69Grand Theft Auto 5

