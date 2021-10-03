Civilians killed in deadliest attack on Kabul since US withdrawal | Afghanistan





At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque on Sunday, a Taliban official said, the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since the departure of US forces late August.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion has been centered on Islamic State extremists, who have stepped up attacks against the Taliban in recent weeks, particularly in the IS stronghold in the region. eastern Afghanistan.

A roadside bomb is believed to have detonated at the door of the sprawling Eidgah Mosque in Kabul as a memorial service was held for the mother of the Taliban’s chief spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid. Five people killed, interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosti said

Three suspects have been arrested, said Bilal Karimi, another spokesman for the Taliban. Taliban fighters were not injured in the attack, he said.

An Italian-funded emergency hospital in Kabul tweeted that it had received four people injured in the blast.

The area around the mosque was cordoned off by the Taliban, who maintained a strong security presence. Later in the afternoon the site was cleaned up. Subsequently, the only signs of the explosion were slight damage to the ornamental arch by the front door.

The explosion underscored the growing challenges facing the Taliban just weeks after taking control of Afghanistan in a blitz campaign, culminating with their takeover of Kabul on August 15.

During their 20-year insurgency, the Taliban have carried out frequent bombings and shootings, but now they are faced with trying to contain rival militants who use the same methods. The growing security challenges come at a time of economic crisis, as the Taliban struggle to rule the country without massive foreign aid given to the US-backed government it has overthrown.

IS militants have stepped up their attacks on the Taliban since taking power in mid-August, signaling a growing conflict between them. IS maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar, where it has claimed responsibility for several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

In late August, an IS suicide bomber targeted US evacuation efforts at Kabul International Airport. The explosion killed 169 Afghans and 13 US servicemen and was one of the deadliest attacks in the country in years.

Attacks in Kabul have been rare so far, but in recent weeks ISIS has shown signs that it is expanding its footprint beyond the east and closing in on the capital. Taliban fighters attacked an IS hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province on Friday. The raid came after an IS roadside bomb injured four Taliban fighters in the area.

