UK urges stronger defenses against dirty money after offshore data breach

The government faces new calls to strengthen Britain’s defenses against dirty money after an offshore data breach exposes the secret financial transactions of the world’s richest and most powerful people.

Called Pandora Papers, the cache of nearly 12 million files contains the activities of 35 current or global leaders, more than 300 civil servants and 100 billionaires.

It details the operations of offshore financial services firms in regions such as the British Virgin Islands, Belize and Switzerland.

The announcement is the result of months of data research by a team of 600 journalists organized by the International Association of Researched Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington.

According to BBC Panorama, a joint investigation with The Guardian, the newspaper’s disclosures detail how prominent and wealthy people legally set up companies to secretly buy real estate in the UK.

After his release, Crown Estate said it was investigating the purchase of 67 million London properties from a company that served as a front line for the family of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who has long been criticized by dissidents. . corruption activist.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been criticized by anti-corruption activists (Victoria Jones/PA) / PA Archive

A Crown Estate spokesperson said: Prior to the purchase of 56-60 Conduit Street, an inspection was carried out, including as required by UK law.

At the time, we did not establish a reason why the transaction should not proceed. Given the potential concerns raised, we are investigating this issue.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife, Cherry, have denied wrongdoing after saying they could save more than $300,000 in stamp duty by buying an offshore company owned by The Guardian and Panorama to take over 6.45 million London properties. .

In a statement, the couple’s spokesperson said the property was purchased in the normal way through a reputable agent and should not be dragged into tales of hidden secrets from the prime minister and others.

The supplier was an offshore company. Blair has no affiliation with the original company or the company behind it. A spokeswoman said the sale of the property was not a resale of a decision that had nothing to do with the Blairs.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherry defend their purchase (Yui Mok/PA) / PA Archive

Because it was a company purchase, the buyer did not have to pay any UK stamp duty on the transaction. However, the Blairs are responsible for capital gains and other taxes on the resale of their assets that significantly exceed the stamp duty because the company was repatriated and brought ashore.

For the record, Blair pays full tax on all income. And I’ve never used an offshore plan to hide transactions or avoid taxes.

Duncan Hames, policy director for the campaign group Transparency International UK, said the disclosure should serve as a wake-up call for the government to take overdue action to strengthen the UK’s defenses against dirty money.

“The UK needs to double its efforts to eradicate illicit finance. Long-delayed transparency reforms reveal who actually owns the properties here, and devote resources to regulators and law enforcement to work with rogue experts in the UK,” he said. “We need to crack down on corrupt cash,” he said.

Pandora Papers is the latest in a series of major financial data breaches about the offshore world since 2013.

It is not illegal for an individual to set up an offshore account and benefit from it.

However, the secrets surrounding such accounts can help aid tax evasion, fraud and money laundering.

The Guardian said London highlighted the central coordinating role that London plays, with wealth managers, law firms, company founding agents and accountants serving the wealthiest clients.

