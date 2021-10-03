US accuses China of “provocative” activities after warplanes enter Taiwan defense zone





The United States on Sunday accused China of “provocative military activity” after having flown dozens of military planes in Taiwanese airspace.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets entered its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. This came after he said 39 military jets 20 during the day and 19 more at night encroached on his airspace on Saturday.

This follows Friday’s incursion of 38 Chinese planes, which Taiwan says is China’s largest military aircraft to date. Friday’s activity came amid the celebrations for the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Sunday that the United States was “very concerned” about what it called “China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan.” He added that it was “destabilizing, risked miscalculations and undermines regional peace and stability.”

We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan, he said.

China has frequently sent military planes to the region in southern Taiwan for more than a year in an apparent effort to escalate military and political pressure.

ADIZ is the type of airspace that many countries define around their territory as a means of monitoring air traffic, but is not recognized by international law.

Beijing regards Taiwan as an illegitimate separatist province that is part of its territory. When the civil war between the Communists and the Nationalists ended in 1949 with the triumph of the former, the latter established a rival government in Taipei.

The increase in airline activity comes against a backdrop of strained relations between Washington and Beijing. The world’s two largest economies strongly disagree on a range of issues, including cybersecurity, human rights and trade.

Price said the US engagement in Taiwan was rock solid and that Washington would continue to help Taipei “maintain sufficient self-defense capability.”

There was no comment from Beijing on sending the planes to Taiwan, but the Global Times, a state newspaper and website, reported on the incursions on Sunday.

“This consecutively broke the previous record for the scale of exercises in this area,” he said in an editorial, adding that the Taiwanese authorities “were once again shocked.”

Beijing has previously said such flights protect the country’s sovereignty and are aimed at combating “collusion” between Taipei and foreign forces.

Reuters contributed.

