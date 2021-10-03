Facebook: It’s ridiculous to say it fueled the US Capitol Riot | New





Facebook has dismissed ridiculous suggestions that it contributed to the U.S. Capitol Riot on January 6, an accusation the social media giant expects will be made in an upcoming interview with a whistleblower.

Facebook’s vice president of policy and global affairs Nick Clegg also vehemently rejected claims that its platforms are toxic to teens on Sunday, days after a recent tense congressional hearing in which lawmakers Americans have grilled the company over its effects on the mental health of young users.

The world’s largest social media platform was embroiled in a storm sparked by an anonymous whistleblower, who shared a wealth of corporate documents with lawmakers and the Wall Street Journal that detail how Facebook knew its products, including Instagram, harmed girls. self-image.

The outcry is expected to continue on Sunday night with an anonymous whistleblower appearing on the 60-minute news show to discuss accusations Facebook relaxed its security measures after the 2020 election, which led to it. to be used by the then president. Donald Trump supporters storm the Capitol.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that Clegg had sought to get ahead of the whistleblower by writing a 1,500-word memo to staff alerting them to the misleading accusations.

Clegg insisted on the case during an appearance on CNN.

I think the assertion [that] Jan 6 can be explained by social media, I just think it’s ridiculous, Clegg told the broadcaster, saying it was false comfort to believe that technology was leading the United States to deepen political polarization .

The responsibility for the insurgency lies entirely with those who inflicted the violence and those who encouraged it, including then-President Trump and others who claimed the election was stolen, he said. -he adds.

Facebook has encountered criticism that it is fueling societal problems [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]

Polarization

According to the Times, Clegg wrote in his internal memo that the whistleblower will focus on issues related to Facebook’s 2018 decision to change its news feed to focus on what he calls meaningful social interactions.

While everyone has a rogue uncle or former classmate whose extreme opinions can be seen on Facebook, Clegg reportedly wrote, changes to algorithmic ranking systems on a social media platform cannot explain one broader societal polarization.

Facebook has come under criticism that it is fueling societal problems, the attacks Clegg says should not stay at Facebook’s feet. But he acknowledged that people with pre-existing problems may not benefit from using social media.

I don’t think it’s intuitively surprising if you don’t already feel good about yourself, that then going on social media can actually make you feel a little worse, he told CNN. .

He also took issue with the report in an explosive Wall Street Journal series that Facebook’s own research warned of the damage the Instagram photo-sharing app can do to the well-being of teenage girls.

It’s just not confirmed by our research or by anyone other than Instagram is bad or toxic for all teens, Clegg said, but the research on Facebook will continue.

