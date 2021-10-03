The UK’s new streamlined travel system starts today.





The new streamlined travel system with a single redlist and other countries will go into effect on October 4th at 4am. Travelers from more than 50 countries and territories who have been vaccinated have simpler and cheaper rules with one post-arrival test. The government welcomes vaccinated residents from more than 50 countries and territories to travel like vaccinated UK travelers.

From 4am today (Monday 4th October 2021), the UK’s new travel system will be in effect in countries and territories classified as red or other countries.

The new streamlined travel system will also allow fully vaccinated eligible passengers and returning eligible under-18s returning from more than 50 countries and territories not on the eligible list to travel without the need to complete the 8-day pre-departure test (PDT). means you can Alternatively, enter a self-isolation period of 10 days to make travel easier for those who are visiting friends and family or going on business trips.

As announced last month, the new rules also require that from the end of October, eligible passengers with approved vaccines and fully vaccinated fully vaccinated passengers with accredited certificates from approved vaccines and countries not on the Red List will pass the second day test as a cheaper lateral flow test. It means it can be replaced. Reduced inspection costs upon arrival in the UK. The government aims to put this in place when people return from mid-term vacations.

Anyone who tests positive should isolate and undergo a confirmatory PCR test by sequencing the genome to help identify new variants at no additional cost.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

We’re accelerating towards a future where travel continues to be safely resumed and forever open, and today’s rule change is good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.

Our priority is to protect public health. But now that more than 8 out of 10 people are fully vaccinated, taking these steps could lower the cost of testing and help the sector continue its recovery.

Also, starting today, under the age of 18 from more than 50 countries where the UK recognizes immunization status will not be required to present a negative PDT before traveling to the UK. This applies regardless of vaccination status.

All children under the age of 11, regardless of origin, are already exempt from pre-departure screening for arrival in the UK. Children 11 years of age and older must follow the same rules as unvaccinated passengers unless they are traveling to more than 50 countries and territories where the vaccine has been approved.

Starting today, we are extending our immunization policy to an additional 18 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Japan and Canada. Recognized vaccines are Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Moderna, and Janssen (J&J).

This builds on the UK government’s successful pilot phase with Europe and the US, bringing the total number of countries in its policy scope to over 50, with more countries and territories added in the coming weeks.

Eligible persons must have documentation from a national or state level public health authority with certain information including name, date of birth and immunization details as specified in the guidelines for GOV.UK.

The government argued that it would take a phased approach to recognizing vaccines administered in other countries and territories, based on successful pilots with the United States and Europe.

Fully vaccinated and partial vaccinated people from other countries not covered by the inbound policy are still required to undergo pre-departure screening, PCR testing for 2 and 8 days after arrival, and self-quarantine for 10 days. , you have the option to test it to release in 5 days.

The UK government continues to work with international partners to regularly extend the policy to more countries and territories.

All arrivals are still required to fill out a passenger locator form prior to travel. Travelers should travel to GOV.UK including Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel advice before, during and after travel to ensure they are up-to-date with entry requirements and comply with the latest COVID-19 and non-COVID- You should keep checking the instructions. 19 regulations for countries visited. Passengers should also carefully check the reservation conditions before making a reservation.

