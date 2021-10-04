U.S. aerospace companies pledge to net zero emissions by 2050 – sources





An airliner passes in front of the moon as it makes its final approach to Heathrow Airport in London, Great Britain, September 12, 2019. REUTERS / Toby Melville

October 3 (Reuters) – U.S. aerospace manufacturers are set to bolster their climate target by pledging to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, echoing a pledge that will be discussed by global airlines on Monday, according to reports. industry sources and a document consulted by Reuters.

The Aerospace Industries Association of the United States will pledge on Monday to work with airlines and governments to achieve the goal, joining a growing consensus in the aviation industry that also includes airports, the sources said.

AIA was not immediately available for comment.

Global airlines are expected to vote on a similar proposal at the International Air Transport Association’s annual meeting in Boston on Monday.

A larger aviation industry lobby, the Air Transport Action Group, is also expected to register later this week.

The target replaces a previous target of halving net emissions by 2050 from 2005 levels, which was intended to reflect the Paris climate agreement to limit the increase in global temperature this century to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

A UN report released this year said there is now a 40% chance that global temperatures will temporarily reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next five years.

Environmental groups say the emerging goal of net zero by 2050 does not go far enough and must be implemented through government action. Aviation accounts for around 3% of global emissions.

“Aviation will not reach net zero by 2050 unless it accepts binding climate laws set nationally,” said Andrew Murphy, director of aviation at Transport & Environment, based at Brussels.

The engagement includes commercial aviation manufacturers such as aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co (BN) and suppliers Honeywell International (HON.O) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N).

The European aircraft manufacturer Airbus (AIR.PA) has already announced that it will support the 2050 target.

Boeing referred questions about the target to AIA and ATAG.

To help meet the new target, manufacturers have pledged to increase their investment in a new generation of technology for more efficient aircraft, such as hybrid jet engines that are expected to enter service within the next decade, said. the sources.

Airlines, airports and aerospace manufacturers are pushing the government to support the increased production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) needed to meet the targets.

Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Tim Hepher in Boston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

