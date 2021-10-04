Staffing shortages spread across UK businesses, survey results | supply chain crisis





A workforce shortage has rippled from transport, agriculture and hospitality to nearly every part of the economy, putting serious pressure on small businesses across the UK, a new survey warns.

More than a quarter of the 500 companies surveyed said the staff shortage is putting pressure on normal levels of operational capability, and consequently reduced inventory due to supply chain disruptions is hurting their business.

Some companies are considering production cuts, while others are planning to raise prices, raising concerns about inflation as the Christmas trading period approaches.

Nearly a fifth said they were raising wages to attract new employees, while others said they were introducing additional benefits to attract employees.

However, a report released by accounting and advisory firm BDO found the impact on consumers could be significant and nearly a third of businesses said they would have to raise prices over the next three to six months to cover these costs. split.

More than a third of companies surveyed say they have also reduced the types of products and services they offer, and plan to do the same next month unless the situation fundamentally improves. A similar percentage expects inventory ranges to be impacted over the long term.

Businesses cited the pandemic and Brexit as the cause of the shortage of overseas workers, with 38% saying they are having a hard time recruiting workers in need of local talent. BDO Partner Ed Dwan said Brexit, global supply chain issues and the long tail of Covid-19 have created the perfect storm for UK businesses.

After surviving the hardships of the pandemic and hoping for a break, businesses face even greater chaos, with nearly every sector reporting staff shortages.

Dwan said this is a period of upheaval and the challenges facing the UK economy’s mid-tier engine mean there is still a long way to go, Dwan said.

This survey reveals the challenges facing all levels of UK business. The HGV driver shortage has already caused fuel shortages across the country, and big companies like Tesco warned last week that the labor crisis could lead to empty supermarket shelves and panic buying ahead of Christmas unless governments ease immigration rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has since introduced emergency visas for 300 fuel drivers to arrive immediately and stay until the end of March, and an additional 4,700 food transport drivers to arrive from late October and leave until the end of February.

The hospitality sector is also struggling with a workforce shortage, with one in six jobs currently vacant, according to a recent business trust survey by consulting firm CGA and technology services firm Fourth.

Of 200 companies in the restaurant, pub and bar industry, only 18% are confident they will be able to hire and retain the staff they need to run their business. This is a significant drop from the 67% who thought they were confident in their talents just three months ago.

About two-thirds expect to hire more staff this year than in previous years and say they are already struggling with absenteeism, with an average of about 6% reporting that they are quarantined due to the ongoing Covid risk.

The shortage forces businesses to step up their efforts to attract and retain employees, with three-quarters reporting providing better salaries and two-thirds working to foster the right work culture to retain employees . The boss who raised the salaries said that the average salary for current employees was 11% and 13% for new employees.

The report said the wage hike would impose additional costs on the hospitality sector, which is already facing rising food, beverage, supply and utility costs.

Karl Chessell, one of the CGA’s directors, said the figures accounted for the full scale of the hospitality sector’s recruitment and retention crisis and called for government assistance.

Chessell said thousands of companies are currently severely understaffed, but many companies with sufficient workforce are struggling to keep up. Disparities on the front and back and rising cost of wages threaten to thwart the recovery of the industry, which urgently requires sustained and targeted government support to address it.

