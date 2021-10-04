Dr Anthony Fauci Says US Turns Around Summer COVID Outbreak, But Warns More Americans Should Get Vaccinated





Dr Anthony Fauci on Sunday urged more than 70 million eligible Americans to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine so that the declining summer wave does not repeat itself in the months to come.

We are certainly on the way to this particular surge, Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, told ABC News this week.

According to the New York Times, there are nearly 20,000 fewer COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the country than in early September. Federal health officials note a 30% drop in new cases and hospitalizations over the past month, and hard-hit southern states for months due to declining vaccination rates have seen new cases drop by significantly.

But Fauci warned that the virus has already seen a pattern that can only be broken with more widespread vaccination.

We’ve had almost 20 months of surges that go up and down and then back up, he said. The way to reduce it, to make sure that recovery continues to decline, is to get people vaccinated. When you have 70 million people in the country eligible to be vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, that’s the danger zone there.

Fauci, Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other senior public health officials have been saying for months that getting more people vaccinated is the key to stopping the pandemic. Maintaining surges is within our grasp, Fauci said on Sunday.

Last week, the United States killed 700,000 from COVID-19, making the deadliest virus in the country’s history. It is the most formidable virus, Fauci said.

Vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson help prevent contraction and, in revolutionary cases of vaccinated individuals, the cases are less severe and only in rare cases lead to death.

When you say, are some of these deaths preventable? They sure are, Fauci added. In fact, in the future, most deaths could be preventable if we get people vaccinated.

Associated content:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/coronavirus/2021/10/dr-anthony-fauci-says-us-turning-corner-on-summer-covid-surge-but-warns-that-more-americans-should-get-vaccinated.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos