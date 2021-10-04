Top financiers set to attend UK Green Investors Summit





Goldman Sachs, president of JPorgan, BlackRock and Blackstone, will be among the world’s leading financiers attending the Green Summit where UK ministers seek to generate billions of pounds of investment for the UK.

More than 200 investors are expected to attend this month, ahead of the UN COP26 Climate Summit hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and held by the UK in November.

Investor events include receptions at Windsor Castle attended by the royal family, as well as meetings and dinners in London.

Most of those invited were foreign financiers, including Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, BlackRock’s Larry Pink and Blackstone’s co-founder Steven Schwartzman. There are also representatives of major sovereign wealth funds such as GIC and Mubadala.

Others expected to attend include Jes Staley, President of Barclays, Ana Botín Chairman of Santander, Charlie Nunn, new CEO of Lloyds Banking Group, Peter Harrison President of Schroders and Clare Woodman, European Leader of Morgan Stanley.

David Livingstone, Head of Europe for Citi, Alison Rose, CEO of NatWest, and Amanda Blanc, President of Aviva will also participate. Economist Dambisa Moyo will be chairing parts of the event, people said at a briefing.

In 2019 the UK adopted one of the world’s most challenging climate targets by legislating a net zero emission target by 2050, but the Prime Minister is under pressure to outline a clear path for the UK to achieve it.

British officials say many deals and investment commitments for the UK will be announced at the investor summit.

An official familiar with the preparation said, “It is held to close a deal.” “You won’t be invited unless you pull the trigger with a deal to be built or made in England.”

Ana Botín, Chairman Banco Santander © Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

But another person familiar with the event said: “Many of the leaders in attendance already have strong plans to achieve the zero-carbon goal. So every pledge they make is more about show than content.”

At the investor summit, the emphasis will be on “green” technologies and finance, including the UK’s initial strategy for producing electric vehicle batteries.

The Financial Times reported in June that six companies were in talks with the UK about building so-called gigafactories to produce batteries for electric vehicles as a move that could secure the future of the UK auto industry. Nissan has since announced plans for Britain’s first large-scale battery plant, but analysts say a few more are needed.

Those familiar with the plan said Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would speak at an investor summit.

An invitational brochure from the Financial Times describes the event as “the largest and most prestigious gathering of global investors and companies” in the UK.

There will be a panel discussion from ministers and investors asking for ideas on how governments and businesses should allocate capital to combat climate change.

The investor summit reflects a similar move by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has used the splendor of the Palace of Versailles several times over the past few years to attract business leaders and urge “choose France” for investment.

British Minister of International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan © Hannah McKay/Reuters

“The British government looked at what France was doing at the annual Versailles conference and realized it was missing the trick,” said an official familiar with the invitation.

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the UK Investor Summit “will have a real impact on the competitive business environment and help attract significant investment in the green industry of the future”.

A government spokesperson declined to comment on summit attendees or other details.

