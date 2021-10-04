US Soccer hires Sally Yates to investigate NWSL sexual abuse reports





Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates will investigate “allegations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in professional women’s football,” with effect “immediately,” the US sports governing body said on Sunday.

Of note: Hours earlier, the National Womens Soccer League said it had hired an outside law firm to investigate widespread reports of female NWSL players being subjected to harassment and abuse, often at the hands of female NWSL players. ‘male coaches.

Overview: FIFA, the world’s football governing body, is also investigating reports, which the players’ union calls “systemic abuse of the NWSL”.

North Carolina Courage Fire Coach Paul Riley last week following multiple-team sexual coercion allegations and the Washington Spirit removed Richie Burke from his coach following a harassment investigation .

What’s happening: The American Football Federation said in a statement that Yates, who was deputy attorney general in the Obama administration and briefly served as acting attorney general before President Trump sacked her in January 2017 , would have “full autonomy” in the investigation.

The NWSL announced in a statement the formation of an executive committee to manage oversight of the league’s front office operations, following the resignation following Lisa Baird’s resignation as commissioner. “The committee includes Amanda Duffy (Orlando Pride), Angie Long (Kansas City NWSL) and Sophie Sauvage (OL Reign),” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the NWSL said law firm Covington & Burling would oversee investigations into the reports and make recommendations for reform.

Amanda Kramer, former Assistant United States Attorney at the United States Prosecutor’s Office for the Southern District of New York, “will lead the firm team and report directly to the newly formed Executive Committee of the NWSL Board of Directors. “, According to the press release.

