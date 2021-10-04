Jersey City 9/11 committee chairs: Fulop stole a commemorative event from us





From the first anniversary of September 11 to the 19th annual coronavirus-hit event, the Jersey City 9/11 Memorial Volunteer Committee has done their work, holding a ceremony each year to honor the 38 city residents who died on that tragic day in 2001. .

But apparently it wasn’t good enough, committee co-chairs John Guarini and Gary Nye found out about a week before the 20th anniversary of the Twin Towers attacks.

During telephone conversations with Mayor Steve Fulop, the two men were told in no uncertain terms that the city was replacing the committee ceremony with one scripted by city officials. And the city can wrest control of the event from the committee for the future.

We had two meetings with the mayor and the discussion was that he didn’t want us to use music at the ceremony, Guarini said. We felt like he was asking us to eliminate certain things and that would be it.

It was late August. Then in early September, say Guarini and Nye, the mayor called and said he wanted us to completely eliminate everything we do, Guarini said. When Guarini and Nye clashed, the mayor lost his temper and even threatened to have them arrested if they attempted to interfere with the town’s ceremony, they said.

(Fulop) go, let me tell you, damn, I’m the one in charge here. Not you. I will come to you like a Marine. You have no business there. Who gave you permission to be there in the first place?

The 9/11 committee was formed in 2002 with the blessing of then-mayor Glenn Cunningham and city council, Guarini said.

Unbeknownst to the committee, their independently organized 9/11 ceremony has been criticized by increasing numbers as a disrespectful circus with too much fanfare. Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace Scalcione called the 9/11 committee a disaster and embarrassment every year.

The complaints ranged from too many musical acts, to the annual mispronunciation of the names of the victims, to the failed attempt to omit the names of the 2020 event from being read. (Guarini said the committee had tried to tighten up ceremony due to the pandemic.)

This year, the city-hosted event garnered much praise, said Wallace-Scalcione, who forwarded emails from attendees.

I hope this is the model for all future 9/11 ceremonies, as it’s unthinkable to come back to the circus disrespectful of how it happened, Barbara Smith said in an email. Please don’t let this happen. The 21st birthday and beyond is just as important as this and deserves the same decorum and respect.

For the 20th anniversary, the entire lecture program consisted of the surviving family and friends of the 38 Jersey City residents who died on September 11.

This year, those who perished that day were brought back to life thanks to the words of their friends and family, Michelle Goita wrote to the mayor. In the past, the memory of these people was lost in the hype of the event. So much more tasteful and it made me proud to be a Jersey City resident.

Guarini said the committee had planned a special ceremony that included the governor’s speech. If people had problems with previous ceremonies, no one ever came to see him.

People never contacted us to tell us anything, not once, ever, he said. The ceremony we held each year was a planned and coordinated effort with the committee. The committee heard nothing bad.

Wallace-Scalcione said the positive reaction to the 2021 ceremony prompts city officials to consider maintaining a similar event in the future to ensure the focus is on the victims and provide support to the whole community.

Guarini filed a lawsuit in Jersey City City Court against the mayor, saying the cancellation of the committees’ program caused despair, anger and frustration to everyone involved.

