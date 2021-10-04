UK professional services firm hit by labor shortage





British professional services firms have warned that a “white-collar” labor shortage will increase as businesses fight for the best talent as the economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis.

According to business leaders, some companies in the City of London are starting to quit their jobs due to a lack of staff.

Salaries are skyrocketing across the industry as professional services firms attempt to poach competitors’ employees, executives and headhunters said.

Official data released last month showed that the UK labor market is heating up after most coronavirus restrictions are lifted, and the number of jobs in the UK surpassed 1 million for the first time in the three months leading up to August.

According to data compiled by KPMG and the Recruiting & Employment Federation, full-time appointments hit an all-time high in August.

While much attention has been paid to the shortage of truck drivers that have been the cause of fuel depletion at gas stations and empty supermarket shelves in recent years, there is also a shortage of workers for many office-based roles as the economic recovery boosts labor demand.

This means accounting, consulting and law firms are fighting increasingly fiercely for the best candidates with a similar picture in the financial services and technology industries.

“If you are a talented candidate in the white-collar field, whatever market you are in, if you like it, it is in high demand. . . Nick Kirk, UK Regional Managing Director, White Collar Recruitment Business Michael Page, said:

Hywel Ball, UK managing partner at accounting firm EY, said two factors driving the job market are employee competition among professional services firms and an increase in companies’ demand for in-house expertise as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As one of the Big 4 accounting firms, EY competes with Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, as well as smaller rivals.

A lawyer who was recently kicked out by a city company said he got several calls a day from headhunters. She eventually agreed to move last month in exchange for a big pay raise and a step up in seniority.

The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, including telecommuting guidance, has encouraged some people to move because they can now meet prospective employers in person. According to business leaders, the “carousel” of job turnover is accelerating.

The best jobs advertised on LinkedIn are for recruiters to find candidates to fill vacancies, so the demand for employees is too high.

Toby Fowlston, CEO of white-collar recruitment firm Robert Walters, said he was seeing a shortage of candidates.

“I have been in this industry for 22 years and I can confidently say that it is one of the most positive job markets I have seen in the UK,” he added.

Kirk says some workers are reluctant to change employers, so “it’s creating an almost perfect storm for employers … they’re looking for talent, but a lot of that is still in the hands and waiting for a little bit more certainty.”

However, other employees were willing to switch as the pandemic loosened bonds between the company and its employees, as many office workers work from home.

As the president of a large auditing firm said, “Working from home meant that people could simply pick the biggest paycheck without having to worry about where they were going.”

Business leaders say Brexit has also hurt the supply of potential job seekers and has caused many foreign workers who previously resided in the UK to return home.

Paul Eagland, managing partner at BDO, the UK’s fifth-largest accounting firm, said his firm has experienced “significant increases in work and earnings” since the most recent closure restrictions were lifted.

Strong growth in areas such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and forensic accounting “exacerbated the war for talent,” he added.

As a result, BDO has increased its employee bonus pool to £19 million, a 36% increase over the year to June. Salaries at other accounting firms have jumped to record levels, and Deloitte’s 691 partners each earned an average of over £1 million each last year.

Consulting firms are rapidly hiring in fast-growing fields such as data science, cybersecurity, and software development.

Tamzen Isacsson, CEO of the trade association Management Consulting Association, said the industry is “fighting for talent”.

The consulting firm’s clients are seeking advice on how to reshape their businesses in the hopes that the worst of the pandemic is over, she added.

The strong demand from clients across multiple disciplines, including M&A operations, has created an urgent need for law firm staff as well.

As a result, salaries are rising rapidly. Payroll deals, including bonuses, have broken records for some law firms, including the so-called Magic Circle (Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Linklaters).

The fierce battle for talent in recent months has led to sharp increases in the salaries of newly qualified lawyers. Linklaters announced their second pay increase in three months, raising their first salaries to £107,500 in September. In July, Slaughter and May increased the salary of newly qualified attorneys to £100,000.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a market like this,” Kirk said. “It is very extreme, as it has been so far.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/93a72db1-92b6-4dae-8fc1-f1118f45d543 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos