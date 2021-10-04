Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Rod Frost, EU Threat to Northern Ireland Protocol Resolution

Lord Frost will threaten the EU on Monday that the UK is ready to trigger Article 16 unless the UK agrees to replace the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Brexit secretary has drafted a proposal to permanently replace the protocol and will tell the Conservative Party meeting that Britain “can’t wait forever” for Brussels and will trigger the so-called nuclear option that Britain unilaterally allows unless it moves “soon” will be Suspend part of the protocol. Read the full story.

2. Boris Johnson Senior Conservative Party warned against raising taxes after refusing to raise taxes.

Boris Johnson received a public warning from senior Conservatives on Sunday not to rule out a budget increase at the end of the month.

Cabinet ministers and senior Conservative supporters have urged the prime minister to live up to his claim to be a low-tax Conservative party amid fears that the party’s reputation will be tarnished. Read the full story.

3. Thousands of veterans ‘ignored by the No 10’ ready to tackle the HGV crisis

Thousands of veterans are ready to help solve the HGV crisis but are being ignored by the government, logistics experts say.

Veterans and veterans with essential skills not on par with civilians are being hampered as they try to move into the road transport sector. Read the full story.

4. I met an officer from the same department as Wayne Couzens, who was charged with rape.

Police officers working in the same department as Wayne Couzens have been charged with rape.

Dame Cressida Dick said she was “deeply concerned” about the allegations and that the public would be “very concerned”. Read the full story.

5. Pandora Documents: Tony and Cherie Blair saved 312,000 stamp duty by purchasing real estate through an offshore company.

Documents leaked that Tony and Sherry Blair didn’t pay $312,000 in stamp duty when they bought 6.45 million homes in London.

According to the documents, Blairs acquired the offshore company that owned the real estate on Harcourt Street in Marylebone and purchased it as an office for Blair’s business. Read the full story.

