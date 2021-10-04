The UK talent pool will be exhausted without easier immigration.





The UK’s qualifications as a leading global financial center are unquestioned. Our time zones, languages ​​and regulatory systems all contribute to this unrivaled state.

Over the centuries, the sector has combined tradition and innovation and has shown openness and willingness to change and adapt.

This makes Square Mile an attractive arena with unique strengths for businesses such as access to a deep pool of some of the world’s most highly skilled and talented workers.

Currently, less than 20% of the financial services workforce is international, with 42% in the fintech sector.

This world-class, multinational and multilingual workforce gives the UK an edge over its competitors.

The benefits the UK gains from being at the pinnacle of financial services are enormous.

The industry contributes over 10% of the UK’s total economic output and is the UK’s largest taxpayer and exporter.

Across the UK, over 2.3 million people work in finance and related professional services, two-thirds of whom are employed outside London, critical to our recovery.

It energizes the wider economy by creating jobs and driving growth by financing businesses in all sectors.

But other financial centers are stepping up to catch up with the UK and we can’t rest on our laurels (no matter how good).

To safeguard our competitive advantage, policy makers must ensure that our business maintains unparalleled access to the best global talent, the most important source of possible future growth.

So, what can you do?

Last year, the City of London Corporation and EY produced a report proposing reforms to develop a world-class visa system to help international businesses.

At the same time, TheCityUK and EY published a paper outlining how the UK’s new independent trade and investment policy could help UK companies gain access to global talent.

Both jobs have made this a top priority in industries across the UK to ensure our continued competitive advantage.

Since then, the government has put many of our suggestions into action.

However, businesses continue to struggle with process-related issues. Since the introduction of the new point-based immigration system, it has become increasingly difficult and expensive to acquire the talent we have always relied on to keep the UK competitive.

Last week City Corporation, TheCityUK and EY put forward a set of recommendations to help us stay at the forefront, including significant reforms to the UK immigration system. It included a set of proposals to attract top talent and help businesses access and export to tomorrow’s high-growth markets.

Ministers must create new short-term business visas to allow overseas employees to visit and work in the UK. This will rationalize the cost and time required to move people around the regional office under current immigration regulations.

Remote working has had a revolutionary impact on international talent. It has provided new growth opportunities for UK-based companies and the financial industry.

We must make good use of these opportunities. This requires public and private partnerships between government and industry to keep our talent pool deep and our economy strong.

