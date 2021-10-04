FirstFT: Sunak commits to 500 million people to increase UK workforce.





Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to allocate £500m to help people find work as the UK government grapples with a post-Brexit “adjustment period” that has seen severe labor shortages in some sectors.

At the start of the Conservative Party meeting, overshadowed by warnings of fuel shortages and Christmas supply disruptions, Sunak will argue that the government plans to bolster its workforce.

The package of assistance for people leaving for vacation plans and for older workers comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s refusal to pull the “big lever marked by uncontrolled immigration” to fill the workforce shortage.

Johnson argued that the shortage of truck drivers and butchers is part of a “period of adjustment” for an economy with better salaries and conditions.

According to business leaders, some professional services firms in the City of London are also starting to turn their backs on staff shortages.

From limited petrol, gas and food supplies to hospitals under pressure, the UK could face a series of overlapping crises during Christmas.

1. Pandora Papers: The financial transactions of dozens of world leaders, from King Abdullah of Jordan to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, are detailed in a leak dubbed “Pandora Papers” of the hidden wealth of world leaders exposed. The richest people in the world use offshore tax havens to store and move their money.

2. Democrats Offer Compromise on Spending Democrats are willing to pay the $3.5 trillion cost of spending measures in Joe Biden’s signature package to strengthen America’s social safety net after infighting that threatened to derail the president’s economic agenda He said he was willing to lower it.

3. Deutsche Bank excluded risky clients after Epstein scandal Germany’s largest bank “very few” wealthy clients with criminal records after arresting financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was already convicted when the bank accepted him as a sex offender The client was fired in 2013.

4. The whistleblower accused Facebook of deceiving. Former product manager Frances Haugen accused the company of “prioritizing profits over safety” after it was revealed yesterday that Facebook was complaining to the US securities regulator that it was misleading investors.

5. Top financiers Goldman Sachs, JPorgan, BlackRock and Blackstone’s president to attend UK’s Green Investors Summit will be among those attending the Green Summit where UK ministers want to create billions of pounds of investment for the country is.

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said a new formulation of the company’s vaccine would be needed by the middle of next year to protect against the coronavirus mutation.

Demand for antibody therapy has skyrocketed, especially in US states where vaccination rates are low. To avoid the devastating winter waves, Western countries are turning their focus to the declining jab, which they consider the most vulnerable.

Israel will deprive more than one million citizens of their vaccine passports, making it the first country to regulate booster vaccinations as evidence of fully immune status.

Turkey CPI data figures will be released today as the country experiences accelerated inflation. Last month, Turkey’s central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates despite accelerating inflation that had already turned real borrowing costs into negative territory.

European Medicines Agency Covid-19 Booster Decision The FDA is expected to decide whether or not to approve the BioNTech/Pfizer booster.

At the OPEC meeting, the group and its allies will meet virtually to discuss increasing oil supplies amid the energy crisis. Meanwhile, eurozone finance ministers will discuss soaring energy prices.

India is the latest country to face a serious power crisis that threatens the recovery of the epidemic. Beijing has ordered state-owned energy companies to secure supplies of fossil fuels to stem the shortage.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine winners will be announced in Stockholm. On Friday, the Lasker Awards, where winners often receive Nobel Prizes, went to researchers who played a crucial role in developing a vaccine for COVID-19. (New York)

Join us at Moral Money Summit Americas October 7-8 to discuss money, regulations and how businesses can act more responsibly.

Rwanda’s 1,000-member military and police brigade fighting terrorism in Mozambique accomplished in weeks what Mozambique and other armed forces could not do in years. Here’s how they did it:

In the battle that lasted four weeks, Rwandans say they have killed more than 100 rebels and injured four. © Simon Wohlfart/AFP via Getty Images

It’s time to chop off the Treasury’s dead hands, says Martin Wolf. The Treasury is capable but also defensive and defeatist. I am institutionally skeptical of everything that comes out of the spending department, especially about economic improvement plans. It is this skepticism that makes the “leveling” ambition unattainable.

Lunch with FT: Thomas Chatterton Williams In July 2020, Williams was one of the organizers of “A Letter on Justice and Open Debate”, an open letter signed by 152 scholars and writers to Harper’s Magazine. Recently, the artist had a conversation with FT’s Jemima Kelly about making enemies left and right.

The paydays of American college athletes are shaking up a $14 billion industry. For more than 100 years, student athletes have been unpaid. Now, if you make a U-turn, you can make $1.5 billion this year alone. However, confusion remains as to how state and possible federal laws will regulate this fledgling portrait rights market.

Money isn’t everything in a reevaluation People are rethinking what they really want from work, and employers should keep a close eye on them, Pilita Clark writes. These changes will have a significant impact on employers in all industries.

FT Horticultural Columnist Robin Lane Fox recalls the Chelsea Flower Show, which was reborn as a fall event. Meanwhile, a wave of designers embracing the beauty of dying plants is celebrating the garden’s entire lifecycle.

Reighton Wood by Marian Boswall, Kent, where winter and summer are equally important © Jason Ingram

