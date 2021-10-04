FIFA welcomes quarantine exemption for UK-based international players





London (AFP)

FIFA on Sunday welcomed the easing of quarantine rules that would allow Premier League players to travel to represent their country from countries on the UK’s travel redlist.

Many South American and African stars were not released from the club during their international break in September. Because when they return to the UK, they have to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel designated by the government.

The waiver only applies to those who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and players must still be alone in club-provided hotels or private accommodation for 10 days.

However, they are allowed to play or train once a day.

FIFA said: “FIFA is the UK government allowing the UK government to allow fully vaccinated players the opportunity to represent their country in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers and return from redlisted countries for customized quarantine conditions. We welcome the government’s decision.” name.

“We have been working closely with the UK Government, the Football Association and the Premier League to find a reasonable solution for the benefit of everyone and we believe this is a much more desirable solution to the situation our players are facing in September.”

The custom solution is still being criticized by the club for its possible psychological impact on players who have to spend up to three weeks without their families.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday, “The players spend 10-12 days with the national team. Then they are quarantined for another 10 days with their families. There is another international break in two weeks on the 22nd.”

“It’s not okay for us to pass the blame on the players. If we’re ready to do that, that’s okay. If not, we’re here to stay.”

Athletes also risk being unable to travel if they are not fully vaccinated.

“We acknowledge that this decision will not benefit all players, and as a result, we will further improve the situation in a future window to further elaborate on the many measures we are implementing to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 to our communities. And we are committed to participating in the debate. Players Journey,” added FIFA’s statement.

