Drugstore chains face first trial over US opioid epidemic





Oct. 4 (Reuters) – The first trial by four major drugstore chains into the deadly opioid epidemic in the United States was scheduled to begin on Monday, as two Ohio counties seek to convince jurors that companies are responsible for ‘flooding their communities with addictive pain relievers.

Lake and Trumbull counties in Ohio allege monitoring failures at pharmacies operated by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O), CVS Health Corp (CVS.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and Giant Eagle Inc (GIAEG.UL) leads to excessive amounts of opioid pills flooding their communities.

County and corporate attorneys will make opening statements before a federal jury in Cleveland, where thousands of similar lawsuits against drug companies, drug distributors and drugstores are underway.

More than 3,300 cases have been brought in largely by state and local governments seeking to hold companies accountable for an epidemic of opioid abuse that, according to U.S. government data, has resulted in nearly 500,000 overdose deaths from 1999 to 2019.

Pharmacists deny wrongdoing. CVS said its pharmacies “fill legitimate prescriptions written by licensed doctors.”

Walgreens said it was proud of the judgment of its pharmacists, and Giant Eagle said pharmacy inspectors concluded it was in compliance with the law. Walmart did not respond to requests for comment.

If a jury finds the companies responsible, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster will determine how much they should pay to alleviate or resolve the health crisis in the communities. He urged the parties to come to an agreement. Read more

The trial comes after the three largest U.S. distributors that supply drugstores – McKesson Corp (MCK.N), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) and AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) – and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ.N) in July offered to pay up to $ 26 billion to settle the cases against them. Read more

A bankruptcy judge in August approved a settlement by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and its wealthy Sackler family owners that the company values ​​at more than $ 10 billion. Read more

