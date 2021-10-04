U.S. Equity Futures Resume Bearish Amid Heightened Uncertainties





US equity futures weakened on Monday, resuming a downward trajectory amid uncertainties over future policy and concerns about the global economy.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00, + 0.04% fell 70 points, or 0.2%, to 34,097 futures on the S&P 500 ES00, – 0.06% slipped from 11 points, or 0.3%, to 4,333 futures on the Nasdaq 100 NQ00, -0.21% fell 61 points, or 0.4%, to 14,701

The past week has been tough for US stocks, as the S&P 500 fell 2.2%, although the major indexes each rose on Friday.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +1.43% gained 483 points, or 1.43%, to 34326, the S&P 500 SPX, + 1.15%, rose 50 points, or 1.15%, at 4357, and the Nasdaq Composite COMP, + 0.82%, gained 118 points, or 0.82%, to 14,567.

What are the market drivers

There have been many developments in Washington, DC, including negotiations on infrastructure spending and social spending. According to the Wall Street Journal, Democrats were debating whether to cut back on proposed programs or shorten their duration to reduce the $ 3.5 trillion size of the social spending program.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reported on the trade of Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, saying he traded shares on the eve of a pandemic statement. While the central bank said a transaction in February 2020 was a planned rebalancing, it puts additional pressure on the fate of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell ahead of the White House’s decision to rename him.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is due to discuss U.S.-China trade relations, where the Biden administration has so far maintained the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on China. The White House has said it will not rule out further tariffs because it criticized China for failing to meet commitments made under the Phase One Pact.

China’s indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande 3333, -3.91%, said it could sell its property management arm. Traders fear that Evergrades’ inability to pay its debt could upend China’s economy, the second in the world.

Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades, said anxiety over Evergrande’s current crisis and its potential to spill over to other markets, as well as global logistics issues and rising energy prices, weighs on risk appetite and could offer support to the US dollar.

Reuters reported that the OPEC + group is likely to stick to its existing deal to add 400,000 barrels of oil per day in November.

