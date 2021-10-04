Vatican: Faith and Science: Appeal to COP26





On 4 October 2021, faith leaders representing the world’s major religions, along with Vatican scientists, urged the international community to raise ambitions and strengthen climate action ahead of COP26. Nearly 40 faith leaders signed a joint appeal, which was submitted by Pope Francis to Rt Hon Alok Sharma, nominee for the COP26 chair, and Hon, the Italian Foreign Minister. Luigi D. Maio.

Signatories include celebrities from various Christian denominations, including Sunni and Shia Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, Confucianism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism and Jainism.

appeal:

We call on the world to achieve zero net carbon emissions as soon as possible to limit the rise in global average temperature 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

It pressures the wealthy and the most responsible countries to take the lead in tackling climate change, and to financially support vulnerable countries to adapt and respond to climate change.

We call on governments to increase their ambitions and international cooperation in the transition to clean energy and sustainable land use practices, environmentally friendly food systems and responsible financing.

Delegating faith leaders themselves to greater climate action. In particular, they do more to educate and influence members of the tradition and actively engage in public debate on environmental issues. Faith leaders will also support actions to green community assets, such as assets and investments.

As the window for Earth restoration narrows, religious leaders and scientists urge the international community to act quickly. “If we miss the chance to defend our common homeland, future generations will never forgive us. We inherited the garden. We must not leave a desert for our children. The appeal follows months of dialogue, with faith leaders and scientists building a dialogue in a spirit of humility, responsibility and mutual respect to agree on a common moral obligation to combat climate change.

The diversity of participants is a very important moment with the potential to have a strong impact not only on the COP26, but also on the approximately 84% of the world’s population who identify with their faith.

COP26 Chairman-nominee Alok Sharma said:

I am honored to receive this historic joint appeal as we press for progress to limit global temperature rise to 1.5Cat COP26 in just a few weeks.

We all need to hear the voices of those most impacted by climate change, and we want people of faith to be a key part of this conversation as we work together to drive climate action.

background notes

Vatican events and appeals led to a series of virtual conversations between faith leaders and scientists throughout 2021. The event and dialogue were hosted by the Holy See as well as the British and Italian embassies of the Holy See. Logistics support and facilitation for event organization and preparatory meetings were provided by Wilton Park, the UK government executive body.

The Faith and Science: Towards COP26 meeting follows the COP26 prep in Milan. Youth only world conference Youth4Climate: Driving Ambition and Pre-COP26 (September 28-October 2, 2021).

The UK, in collaboration with Italy, will host the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November 2021. This summit will bring the parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention. weather change.

