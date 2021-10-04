Monzo Withdraws US Banking License Application After Discussions With OCC





A Monzo debit card used at a payment terminal.

Monzo

LONDON UK financial technology firm Monzo has withdrawn its application for a US banking license following discussions with regulators at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The London-based mobile banking app said that was “not the bottom line” it originally planned to achieve.

The news was first reported by the Financial Times on Monday and confirmed to CNBC by a spokesperson for Monzo.

Monzo reportedly started applying for a banking license in the United States in April last year as part of an effort to expand its user base, but talks with the OCC do not appear to have gone well.

“Following a recent engagement with the OCC, we have decided to withdraw our application for a banking license for our American start-up,” Monzo’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“While this is not the outcome we were initially looking to achieve, it allows us to develop and expand our early stage product offering in the US through existing partners and to invest more in the UK. United. We have big ambitions for Monzo US. market access routes that we are exploring and that have been successful for other market entrants who are now major players. “

Monzo, which smoothly launched in the United States last June without a full banking license, is one of several so-called “challenger” banks that only work with an ATM card and an app. These are new digital banks looking to take a slice of the vast financial services industry.

The start-up, which competes with Chime, Britain’s Revolut and Germany’s N26, successfully obtained a full UK banking license in 2017, allowing it to offer more revenue-generating products to its customers .

Hundreds of thousands of Britons use Monzo as their primary bank account, but the company has yet to make a profit. It reported a loss of $ 130 million ($ 181.68 million) for the year through February, down from $ 114 million the year before.

Last June, Monzo said the disruption resulting from Covid-19 has led to “significant doubt” about its ability to continue “as a going concern.”

The company also saw its market value drop 40% to 1.25 billion ($ 1.7 billion) around the same time.

