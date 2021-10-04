British Prime Minister mentions Brexit ‘flexibility and freedom’ amid ‘challenge’ – POLITICO





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK would be ‘the most interesting place on earth’ as ​​he brushed off the post-Brexit ‘challenges’.

Sunak, who received good polls among Conservative lawmakers at a speech at a Conservative party conference in Manchester and gained public fame for Britain’s economic response to COVID-19, reminded you of his pro-Brexit status.

And he stressed that the UK’s decision to leave the EU was the right decision “in the long run”, even as the UK grappled with supply chain pressures and a severe shortage of HGV drivers.

The prime minister recalled being told five years ago that “if I support Brexit, my political career will end before it even begins”.

“Well, I put my principles first and will always do that,” he said.

“I support Brexit and I am proud to withdraw from Brexit. Despite the challenges, in the long run, I believe that the agility, flexibility and freedom that Brexit provides will be more valuable than mere proximity in the 21st century global economy. In the long run, a new corporate culture, a willingness to take risks and be imaginative, is a shift into a market that will change the way we work from home.”

“Brexit is not about what we can’t do, it’s about what we haven’t done,” he added.

He argued that the UK now has the potential to become “the most exciting place on earth” as well as “the best place to do business in the world”, with a program to strengthen Britain’s domestic technology and infrastructure. consolation.

But his remarks came at a party congress against the backdrop of the difficult background of the ruling Conservative Party. The British have been faced with empty shelves in supermarkets and long queues at gas stations in recent days. The transport industry has accused the combination of post-Brexit immigration policies and COVID-19 hampering testing for new drivers.

The government counters that the industry should have expected the pressure on drivers and called for better pay for drivers.

Prior to the conference address, Sunak argued that the UK economy’s shortfall could be “a good thing” in the long run if it stimulates UK businesses to invest in productivity gains.

The prime minister told the BBC’s Today program that these problems would lead to higher wages, stimulating investment.

“If it encourages people to think differently about their supply chains and businesses, that could be a good thing if it encourages them to invest in technology or production equipment that can help increase productivity as wage levels rise. “We historically invest in things that increase productivity,” he said, pointing to the financial incentives introduced to encourage business investment. “These are the types we want to see over time,” he added.

However, Sunak argued that the government is taking a “practical” approach in the near term. “Immigration control doesn’t mean zero immigration,” he said, referring to the decision to issue 5,000 visas to experienced HGV drivers. The industry ridiculed the figure as inadequate to address the problem.

The prime minister’s remarks followed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s comments on freedom of movement when Britain was a member of the European Union, who said on Sunday that he could not go back to “uncontrolled immigration” to respond to supply chain explanations. “Yes, there will be an adjustment period, but I think that’s something we need to see,” he said.

Matt Honeycombe-Foster contributed to the report. This article has been updated following Sunak’s conference address.

Matt Honeycombe-Foster contributed to the report. This article has been updated following Sunak's conference address.

