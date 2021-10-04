Signs of encouragement as US sees drop in Covid cases and hospitalizations | Coronavirus





The United States has seen a dramatic drop in the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, a trend epidemiologists see as an encouraging sign that the Delta wave of the virus has peaked nationwide .

The seven-day average of daily new cases in America fell from about 151,000 on September 14 to about 106,000 on September 29, a 29% drop, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of people admitted to hospital with Covid-19, which at the height of the Delta wave filled some intensive care units to capacity, has followed a similar downward trajectory in recent weeks.

Yet while these experts said they did not expect another surge as big as previous ones during the pandemic, they stressed that the virus remains a significant threat due to the large number of people who have not. not been vaccinated and the risk of a new variant, possibly even leaving the unvaccinated population.

Will the next outbreaks be as big as this one? It’s not likely, but it is possible, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. When you have 70 million people left who haven’t been vaccinated, many of whom haven’t been infected yet, that’s a lot of human wood for that human coronavirus wildfire to burn.

The immunization rate in the Americas has slowed to a slower rate than in many industrialized countries where the vaccine is widely available. The reasons vary, but are a mixture of right-wing and religious opposition and skepticism, fears for safety, and concerns from communities of color who are wary of previous racist treatment inflicted by U.S. healthcare facilities.

The declining trend can be attributed to increased immunity in the US population due to vaccination or natural infection and due to behavior change, such as people wearing masks again and avoiding trips or large gatherings they attended before the recent wave, Jennifer Nuzzo said. , epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University.

We saw that when we relaxed everything at the end of June and July, we saw another increase, partly attributable to Delta, but also a change in behavior, and people started to live in a pre-Covid way again. , Nuzzo said.

Yet although there has been relief across much of the country, seven states have seen at least a 14% increase in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

This includes Maine and North Dakota, which saw increases of 29% and 25% during that time period. The hardest hit appears to be Alaska, which has seen a 75% increase in cases. Two of its hospitals have had to start rationing care, the Associated Press reported.

Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, said this year followed a similar trend as last fall, when Covid-19 swept south and then to less populated parts of the country.

The difference this year is whether or not the spread will be hampered by vaccination, Hanage said.

Ali H Mokdad, professor of health metrics science at the University of Washington, predicts that the number of cases will eventually start to rise again in the winter due to non-vaccination, seasonality as the weather cools and people congregate indoors rather than outdoors and decrease immunity in those vaccinated.

The magnitude of this increase could be determined by the fact that more people are getting vaccinated despite that rate has largely leveled off and by the way people behave during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

If Americans wear masks, we won’t see a surge this winter, Mokdad said. So basically if we all take the vaccine and wear a mask, we could have a very near normal winter.

There is also ongoing concern about the emergence of a variant that may elude vaccines, Mokdad said.

Yet he and other epidemiologists do not expect another increase like in August, when more than 100,000 people were hospitalized across the country.

Mortality could start to increase, but it will never reach the level we saw in the summer push or the last winter push, because the vaccines were effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, Mokdad said.

Despite this promising assessment, virus experts were not ready to make predictions about when life will return to normal.

It is not really entirely responsible by science. It’s also about people’s comfort, said Nuzzo, the Johns Hopkins epidemiologist. One of the challenges for me to sort through all of this data is that I actually don’t know what the exit ramps for Covid precautions are. We did not define it as a country.

Osterholm, the University of Minnesota epidemiologist, thinks people feel like it’s the end, [but] were vaccinating very few people for the first dose, he said. There will be more to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/04/us-covid-coronavirus-cases-hospitalizations-drop The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

