Red List Countries Covid UK: New Travel Rules and Details





From Monday 4th October the rules for international travel to the UK, including countries on the red list, have changed.

The amber and green list no longer exists, the lost red remains, but it is fairly short.

The four-country approach means the rules are the same regardless of which country you enter, and the Scottish government confirmed last month that the rules will be consistent with the rest of the UK.

Here are all the countries on the International Travel Red List…

Which countries are included in the overseas travel red list?

Currently, 54 countries are on the Red List.

Afghanistan Angola Argentina Bolivia Botswana Brazil Burundi Burundi Cape Verde Chile Colombia Congo (Democratic Republic) Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia French Guiana Georgia Guyana Haiti Indonesia Lesotho Paraguay Malawi Mayotte Mexico Mongolia Mongolia Montenegro Nepal Mozambique Fahrenheit Le Leon Somalia South Africa Sudan Suriname Tanzania Thailand Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Uganda Uruguay Venezuela Zambia Zimbabwe

This list is expected to be reviewed every three weeks, with eight countries removed from the most recent overhaul.

Which 8 countries were recently removed from the red list?

The following countries are no longer on the red list as of Monday, October 4th.

Turkey Pakistan Maldives Egypt Sri Lanka Oman Bangladesh Kenya

Instead, these countries are in the ROW list representing the rest of the countries.

All countries not on the red list are on the so-called ROW list.

What are the rules for Red List countries?

Travel rules in Red List countries apply to everyone, regardless of their immunization status.

If you are traveling from a Red List country, you must:

Get tested for COVID-19 before departure – Book 3 days before your trip to the UK and quarantine in a specially designated hotel to perform two COVID-19 tests. Fill out the passenger locator form – anytime, anywhere, 48 hours before arrival in the UK, what if you are traveling from a country not on the red list?

Rules for international travel that are not on the red list depend on your immunization status.

If fully vaccinated, you can travel from any country not on the Red List and only have one test within 48 hours of your arrival in the UK.

The same rules apply if you are under the age of 18.

However, if you have not been vaccinated and are traveling from a risk list country, you must:

Pre-departure COVID-19 testing – conducted 3 days prior to travel to the UK

Reservation, payment and day 2 and 8 COVID-19 testing – Administered after arrival in the UK – Fill out the passenger locator form – 10 days quarantine at home or stay within 48 hours prior to arrival in the UK

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.largsandmillportnews.com/news/trendingacrossscotland/19622949.red-list-countries-covid-uk-new-travel-rules-details/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos