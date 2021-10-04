US reports slight thaw in trade relations with China





Amid global opposition to the Cold War and division, the United States blatantly violated its policy statement not to seek a new Cold War and banded together to form an Anglo-Saxon clique, a Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on September 19. 28 in response to the Australian Submarine Agreement.

The US release of Meng Wanzhou, a Huawei executive who had been detained in Canada at the behest of the United States, and the subsequent release by China of two Canadians and two Americans, did not do much. – something to calm the tension.

Mr Trump’s tariffs have discouraged imports of some Chinese goods, but exports to the United States have risen sharply thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, as Americans bought training equipment, furniture, toys and equipment. ‘other products during lockout.

Chinese leaders have also doubled down on the kinds of domestic industrial subsidies that the United States has long opposed. They have dramatically expanded programs, started over a decade ago, to eliminate their need to purchase computer chips and passenger jets, two of the top US exports to China, among other industrial products. .

The Biden administration has explored ways to persuade China to limit its large industrial subsidies, but it will be difficult. The George W. Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations have all tried with little success to find ways to get China to abandon its long-standing use of domestic producer subsidies as a tool to wean itself off dependence on imports.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for making sure other countries remain dependent on China for key products, so they don’t threaten to stop their own sales to China. The United States has done so on issues such as surveillance, forced labor, and crackdown on democracy advocates in Hong Kong.

The dependence of the international industrial chain on our country has formed a powerful countermeasure and deterrent for foreign parties to artificially cut off supply, Xi said in a speech last year. .

