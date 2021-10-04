US Trade Representative Katherine Tai To Condemn China’s “Unfair Trade Practices” In Remarks Monday





Tai will cite examples of how the practices “harmed our workers and our industries” and “gave Beijing an unfair advantage in the world trading system,” the official told reporters on Sunday. The official added that although “our goal is not to intensify trade tensions with China,” Tai will also highlight “China’s failure to reform its non-trade policies or follow through on its commitments. taken in high-level dialogues with US officials over the past 15 years. ”

“For too long, China’s lack of adherence to global trade standards has undermined the prosperity of Americans and others around the world,” Tai said, according to prepared excerpts from his remarks provided to CNN by the representative’s office. American Trade. “Unlike in the past, this administration will take a position of strength because we invest in our workers and our infrastructure.”

Tai confirmed in August in a virtual meeting with the advisory board of the US Chamber China Center that the administration was conducting a comprehensive review of US-China trade policy. She is expected to call on Monday for a new strategy “that aligns with the priorities of our workers and our businesses” in relations with China, the official said. The official added that the office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) will begin “a targeted tariff exclusion process”, while also committing to “keep open the potential for further exclusion processes in the future” on certain sectors of the economy. Tai will advocate on Monday for a review of tariff exemptions in a way that “serves our economic interests best,” according to his prepared remarks. The United States will also “re-examine” what is known as the Phase 1 agreement with China, which former President Donald Trump signed in early 2020, and “stress that China must honor the commitments made” , while resuming direct negotiations with Tai’s Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He. The Biden administration’s decision to explore exceptions to Trump’s tariffs on China comes as many manufacturing players have called on the USTR office to relax or lift tariffs, citing shortages in the industry. Supply Chain. There are currently tariffs on most goods shipped from China to the United States, including items like baseball caps, luggage, bicycles, televisions, sneakers, and a variety of materials used by manufacturers. Americans. The average rate is 19%, more than six times more than before the start of the trade war between the United States and China in 2018, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Importers pay these tariffs and usually pass some or all of the increased costs on to consumers.

Still, another official acknowledged some bright spots in the phase one deal, including provisions that helped American farmers, who suffered during the trade war.

“President Biden is going to continue to do things that (…) (create) more predictability for US industry and allow them to plan and grow,” the official told reporters. “But unlike his predecessor, President Biden will hold China to account when China does not live up to its commitments. Biden also believes that we must use all of our tools to make sure that China’s trade and economic policies don’t hurt. not to American workers and businesses. “

Tai will reiterate the United States’ plan to defend itself “from state-led industrial policies that harm our workers, our producers and our economic interests in general,” the senior official said, highlighting additional partnerships with allies , including the June settlement between the US and the EU on subsidies to Airbus and Boeing.

Actions taken by the Biden administration to hold China to account follow last month’s appeal between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which saw the two leaders pledge to “keep lines of communication open “. The chief official told reporters on Sunday that the calls have continued, “including at the level of leaders as well as at the level of officials they authorize.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/04/politics/us-china-trade-katherine-tai/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos