UK accuses EU of ‘heavy’ over Brexit deal issues





Manchester, United Kingdom (AP) Britain’s Brexit minister threatened on Monday that it would trigger a controversial suspension clause in the UK-EU divorce negotiations.

David Frost said at a meeting of the ruling Conservative Party that the Brexit agreement he negotiated and signed by the UK and the EU is undermining peace in Northern Ireland and causing instability and chaos.

He said that unless there were significant changes to the agreement, the UK would invoke Article 16, a clause that would allow both sides to suspend the agreement in exceptional circumstances.

But the British had made such a threat before, and Frost did not pull the trigger.

But we can’t wait forever, he said.

The crisis straining UK-EU relations comes from a trade agreement with Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that has 27 national bloc and land borders. Having both sides signed a divorce agreement before the UK departs means that some goods traveling between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK will have to go through customs and border checks.

This regulation is intended to prevent entry of British goods into the EU’s single tariff-free market, while maintaining the key pillars of the Northern Ireland peace process while opening the border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland. But these checks have angered Northern Ireland’s union members. They say it imposes a burdensome bureaucracy on businesses and undermines relations with the rest of the UK.

The UK accuses the EU of being unnecessarily naive in enforcing what became known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, and says major changes are needed to make it work.

Frost denounced the bloc’s strong actions, saying the protocol itself undermines the 1998 Northern Ireland peace agreement.

He said businesses, political parties, institutions and virtually everything in Northern Ireland are facing instability and chaos.

So I urge the EU to make it ambitious. There is no point in fiddling with the edges. We need significant change.

EU officials are likely to welcome Frost’s ultimatum and his account of Britain’s EU membership as a long-standing bad dream with contempt.

The European Union blamed Britain for the confusion, accusing the UK of violating a legally binding agreement.

The UK has also offended the EU by delaying the introduction of checks for some goods in the bloc agreed upon in divorce negotiations, citing the burden on businesses.

Frost said the UK is waiting for a response from the block on the change proposal. European Commission spokesman Daniel Perry said the EU would come up with a solution soon.

The focus is on finding practical solutions to the problems that arise, he said.

The Conservative Party will hold its first face-to-face meeting since Britain left the UK last year. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to get Brexit done, but bankruptcy is rocking the economy as Britain tries to recover from the chaos and damage from the pandemic.

A severe shortage of truck drivers has disrupted UK supply chains, in part due to the withdrawal of European workers after Brexit, voiding supermarket shelves and drying up fast food chains without chicken and gas pumps. Dozens of soldiers have been conscripted to drive fuel tankers after more than a week of gas shortages.

___

Follow all AP articles on post-Brexit progress at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/UK-blames-heavy-handed-EU-for-Brexit-deal-16507084.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos