UK launches investigation into the 2004 sinking of a French trawler off the coast of Cornwall





The coroner’s investigation into the mysterious sinking of a French fishing boat 17 years ago begins in London on Monday.

A French court spent years investigating the sinking of the Bugaled Breizh off the coast of Cornwall in southwest England on January 15, 2004.

However, there was no complete explanation of what happened.

The crew of five Frenchmen, Yves Gloaguen, Pascal Le Floch, Georges Lemetayer, Patrick Gloaguen and Eric Guillametall, were killed in the sinking.

Judge Nigel Lickley will proceed with an investigation into the deaths of Yves Gloaguen and Le Floch, whose bodies were found by British search and rescue units.

Over three weeks, the judge will hear about 40 witness statements from sailors, rescuers, maritime experts, submarine commanders and victims’ families.

Investigations are ongoing in England and Wales in cases of sudden or unexplained deaths.

Psychology establishes causes and circumstances for the balance of probabilities. They do not determine criminal or civil liability, but establish facts for the public good.

In particularly sensitive or important cases, a judge may be appointed to oversee the proceedings.

great hope

Victims’ families have claimed from the outset that a British or American submarine was caught in a boat net and pulled down.

At that time, it was an area where British and NATO submarines were conducting military training.

Brittany’s Bougaint Braze children’s ship, which was operating in the Finisterre region of northwestern France, sank in less than a minute in the local Breton language.

The weather was pretty good at that time.

The bodies of Patrick Gloaguens were found in the wreck during rescue operations, but the bodies of Lemetayer and Guillamet were never found.

The man’s family has long awaited a UK hearing after lengthy proceedings in France were inconclusive.

Dominique Tricaud, a lawyer representing Lemetayer’s children, told AFP. The London court has set aside three weeks for the case to hear.

There was no such great hope for the families who never gave up.

The family believes the (British submarine) HMS Turbulent was responsible for the sinking and awaits trial to prove it.

They are not going out for revenge and cannot mourn the lies of the state.

full and impartial investigation

Captain Andrew Coles, former commander of HMS Turbulent, will provide evidence for the October 12 investigation into the ship’s location on the day the Bugaled Breizh sank.

A senior officer from a Dutch Navy Dolphin submarine, known to have been in the area at the time as part of NATO training, will also present evidence.

The British Ministry of Defense and the Royal Navy have denied allegations that a submarine was involved in the sinking.

In 2006, the French Marine Accident Bureau concluded that the sinking was an accident. The accident was most likely due to a trawl net cable hanging on the seabed by one of the boats.

Other scenarios, such as collisions with cargo ships, were ruled out.

The French probe was terminated after an appeal in June 2016 after it failed to prove conclusively whether the trawler sank in a sea accident or the submarine was caught in one of the cables.

The investigation into the deaths of Yves Gloaguen and Pascal Le Flochs began in Cornwall in 2020 but was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions and moved to London.

At the March hearing, Judge Lickley promised via a video link that he would conduct a full, rigorous and impartial investigation of the fishermen’s families.

Rickley also said the investigation was informed by the Pentagon that there were no non-aligned submarines at the time of the sinking.

(AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211004-uk-opens-probe-into-mysterious-2004-sinking-of-french-trawler-off-cornwall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos