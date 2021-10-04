American coronavirus: Covid-19 figures are improving. Don’t let history repeat itself with another resurgence, say doctors





“We can’t get too confident. Every time we do that and let our guard down… we get another flare up with another variant,” said Dr Jorge Rodriguez, virology researcher and internal medicine physician.

“So yes, things are better. But they are far from over.”

An average of 107,312 new cases have been reported every day over the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the lowest number since Aug. 5.

Hospitalizations have also fallen. About 71,325 patients are now hospitalized with Covid-19, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services, a drop of 12.7% from last week.

While such declines are welcome, “It does not signal the start of the end of this pandemic,” Rodriguez said on Monday.

“What that signals is that we’re now going down here from this last wave, this Delta wave. But we’re still getting over 100,000 infections a day. And right now the tide is higher than ‘it was not a year ago. “

The daily Covid-19 death toll is a sobering test of reality.

Over the past week, more than 1,800 Americans on average have died from Covid-19 every day, according to Johns Hopkins. Health experts say the vast majority of these deaths were preventable with vaccination.

“Let’s focus like a laser”

Whether Americans can get together in a safer way this holiday season depends a lot on actions taken now, said the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“The way to reduce (the numbers) so that this recovery continues to decline is to (…) vaccinate people,” Dr Anthony Fauci told ABC on Sunday.

“When you have 70 million people in the country who are eligible to be vaccinated and who are not yet vaccinated, that’s the danger zone there.”

On several occasions throughout the pandemic, the numbers for Covid-19 have plummeted, only to rise again, sometimes with a new variant.

“We just need to focus on keeping those numbers down, and not trying to go forward weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at some point,” Fauci told CBS on Sunday.

“Let’s focus like a laser on continuing to reduce these cases, and we can do that by getting people vaccinated.”

Celebrate the holidays safely

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidelines for holiday celebrations, urging people to get fully vaccinated before the holidays and to wear masks indoors in public in areas of the city. important transmission.

“Attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19. The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet from each other, ”the CDC said.

The guidelines also recommend that people delay travel until they are fully immunized.

To be clear: fully vaccinated means at least two weeks have passed since your last dose of Covid-19 vaccine. As of Sunday, only 55.9% of the U.S. population had been fully immunized, according to CDC data.

Vaccines for young children could be in a few weeks

The United States Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that its vaccine advisers would meet on October 26 to discuss data from Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine trial in children aged 5 to 11.

This does not necessarily mean that children in this age group can start getting the vaccine right after. The FDA vaccine advisers would have to make a recommendation first, and then the FDA would vote on the recommendation.

Then the CDC would have to sign before children between the ages of 5 and 11 can start getting the vaccine.

Some health experts say children in this age group may be able to receive their first injections by the end of October or November. But like adults, these children would need two doses.

While children who contract Covid-19 often have milder cases than adults, children can still be vulnerable to serious illness and long-term effects, Fauci told CNN.

He said these are important reasons for vaccinating children.

“We now see, very clearly, if you go to pediatric hospitals… there are children in the hospital who are getting seriously ill,” Fauci told CNN on Sunday.

“You want to protect your child, but you also want to make the child part of the solution, mainly so that there is no spread of the infection, either in your household or elsewhere. ‘other vulnerable people. “

Do not rely on a past infection or an unauthorized pill

Hopeful news emerged on Friday when pharmaceutical company Merck said that molnupiravir, an investigational antiviral drug made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, can halve the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19. But the full data from the molnupiravir trial had yet to be published or peer reviewed. And it is not known if or when the pill could be approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration as a tool in the fight against Covid-19.

“It is not an alternative to vaccination,” said former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. “We still have to try to get more people vaccinated. “

Vaccination remains the best way to reduce the risk of infection, hospitalization and death from Covid-19, Fauci said.

“The news of the effectiveness of this particular antiviral (molnupiravir) is obviously very good news,” he said.

“It reduced the risk – this pill did – of hospitalizations and death by 50%. You know the way to reduce the risk by 100%? Don’t get infected in the first place.”

As for those who assume a previous infection will protect them from Covid-19, a new study published in The Lancet Microbe on Friday suggests that the protection may be short-lived.

“Reinfection can reasonably occur in three months or less,” senior author Jeffrey Townsend, professor of biostatistics at the Yale School of Public Health, said in a press release.

“Therefore, those who have been naturally infected should get vaccinated. A previous infection alone may offer very little long-term protection against subsequent infections.”

CNN’s Virginia Langmaid, Ben Tinker, Jacqueline Howard and Mallory Simon contributed to this report.

