Armed Forces Arrive to Alleviate Fuel Crisis and EG Group Lifts 30 Caps As EG Group Occurs | business





A photo of a handout released today by the British Ministry of Defense shows a soldier teaching an instructor how to inspect a gasoline tank last week at the Defense Transport School in Reconfield, northeast England. Photo: MOD/AFP/Getty Images

Fuel retailers warn that a fuel crisis in the UK could continue for another week as military tanker drivers take to the roads to ease the strain on gas stations.

One in five front yards in London and southeast England ran out of fuel on Monday, according to the Petrol Retailers Association, with just 8% in the rest of the world seeing fuel shortages almost over.

Gordon Balmer, managing director of PRA, said the country’s fuel supply is improving. However, the situation is still difficult in southeast England and the capital. About 62% of front yards sold both gasoline and diesel on Monday, compared to 86% in the rest of the country.

Ballmer said the continuing shortage in the southeast is due to the high population and low number of gas stations per capita. He told Sky News that HGV drivers could take anywhere from a week to 10 days to restock local yards, even with the help of troops deployed to refuel in a nationwide shortage.

About 200 soldiers, including 100 drivers, began to be deployed on Monday after training at truck sites across the country over the past week. They will still struggle to meet demand or will be used to transport fuel to parched front yards after increased purchases.

Balmer said many members have run out of fuel since the panic buying began, including BP’s forecourt. Some of our members say they haven’t had fuel for a few days or more for a week. One of the situations seems worse at BP, but we know they are fixing it.

He added that extending visas for foreign HGV drivers through March would also help. It would also help to improve conditions for attracting new hires at DVLA, unlocking the backlog of chauffeur support, and supporting return to work, he added.

EG Group announced on Monday afternoon that it would lift the 30 cap on fuel purchases as front yard conditions improve, although there are still problems in the south and southeast of England.

More here:

good night. GW

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/live/2021/oct/04/fuel-crisis-warning-uk-economy-staff-shortages-petrol-markets-evergrande-ftse-sterling-energy-business-live The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos