Online searches for arthritis symptoms increase among UK residents





Online searches for arthritis and symptoms of osteoarthritis grow with residents across the UK.

As National Arthritis Week approaches, Good Energies’ B-Cure Laser published a study on a health problem that is expected to see a significant spike in Google search traffic in 2021.

The most searched term for the category was ‘arthritis symptoms’, with a total of 14,800 searches across the UK. It was followed by ‘osteoarthritis symptoms’ with 6,600 cases, ‘arthritis signs’ with 2,400 cases, and ‘arthritis help’ with 590 cases.

However, as restrictions eased through the summer and people started returning to GPs and getting support again, people searching for ‘arthritis help’ fell 41% year-over-year, from 1,000 to 560.

Good Energies launched a laser powered pain reliever for home treatment in the UK earlier this year, examining more than 70 key terms covering both mental health and physical pain issues. Over 760,000 searches were performed in the past 12 months related to arthritis, fibromyalgia, menopause, as well as anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and autism.

Itay Avni, UK Manager at B-Cure Laser, said: By examining people’s concerns in both mental and physical health, we have been able to see clear areas plaguing UK residents, including a clear increase in arthritis-related concerns.”

After a tough 18 months in our society and COVID-19 concerns that have increased anxiety about visiting GP offices, it’s no surprise that people are turning to the internet for self-diagnosis. The internet provides a lot of helpful guidance on health care topics and helps you stay healthy longer, but we will still advise anyone concerned about their well-being to seek professional help.”

Itay Avni, UK Manager, B-Cure Laser

The most searched terms per person in the UK were ‘anxiety symptoms’ (165.04 cases per 100,000 people), ‘menopausal symptoms’ (135.78 cases), and ‘depression symptoms’ (111.03 cases). Also on the list was fibromyalgia, a disorder associated with widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood problems. There were a total of 40,500 searches for ‘fibromyalgia symptoms’.

Earlier this year, the B-Cure Laser team published their pain survey of adults in the UK, which found that the UK population spends £1.14 billion (£1.140633,600) per month on pain treatment.

While 75% of respondents admitted they were satisfied with their current pain treatment, 25% said they were not satisfied or did not use the treatment. A total of 54% of respondents said they managed their disease with pain relievers (34% with over-the-counter pain relievers and 20% with prescription pain relievers), and 10% and 7% said they used alcohol and recreational drugs to relieve their pain, respectively. . their pain.

According to the survey, more than a quarter (26%) in the UK experience pain at least once a month, and 1 in 5 claim that the pain prevents them from sleeping.

Back pain, which accounts for 40% of pain across the UK, was most prevalent in Swansea, where 64% of residents reported difficulty, and the city reporting the most severe pain was Worcester, where 27% of people were actually struggling. The pain really piled up when I heard that Worcester residents spend an average of £98.59 per month on pain relief.

