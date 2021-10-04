Statement by the U.S. Embassy on Georgia’s 2021 municipal elections





The U.S. Embassy congratulates the people of Georgia and the thousands of election workers and professional domestic observers who participated in the October 2 election. The high turnout despite the COVID-19 pandemic is indicative of the Georgian people’s continued commitment to democracy and Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic path. Municipal elections are important because the local level is where the needs and interests of citizens are most directly met by their elected representatives. Georgian citizens have often expressed their desire to have a greater voice in decisions that affect their lives. The lack of focus on local issues in yesterday’s elections was a missed opportunity to make progress towards this goal.

The United States shares the initial assessment of the OSCE ODIHR that these elections were technically well organized, but that the environment was marred by widespread and consistent allegations of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure against candidates and voters, widespread abuse of citizen observers as party representatives, and uneven playing field, including in the pre-election period. While voters were able to vote in a largely calm environment on October 2, the electoral process goes well beyond election day. We share ODIHR’s concerns regarding the polarized media landscape, the significant imbalance of resources and insufficient control of campaign finances, the under-representation of women in the campaign, reports of misuse of administrative resources and pressure against journalists.

We commend the national professional election observation organizations – in particular ISFED, GYLA, PMMG and TI – for informing the public with solid and balanced assessments and reliable information throughout the campaign period and on election day. . Their significant contributions have, over time, improved the electoral process. We are concerned about reports that some of these respected national NGOs reported obstacles to election observation.

The continuing blurring of the line between state and party resources is deeply disturbing. Important reports of the misuse of administrative resources during the campaign have raised doubts about the overall fairness of the elections. In many towns and villages, pressure on teachers, law enforcement officials and other public sector workers reportedly hampered their ability to exercise their free choice on election day. This type of abuse has happened too often in Georgian elections and is totally incompatible with Georgia’s democratic and Euro-Atlantic ideals. There is a dangerous risk that these and other recurring electoral violations will be accepted as inevitable. Georgian voters deserve a higher level of integrity in their electoral process.

We also regret actions that may further polarize and destabilize Georgia’s already tense political situation, as well as the parties ’emphasis on personal attacks rather than voters’ priorities. These actions challenge the attachment of some political parties to the principle that political legitimacy must be won or lost at the ballot box.

We welcome recent efforts by Parliament to adopt electoral reforms to address some of the shortcomings identified in previous elections. While some measures have resulted in positive changes, the overall failure to significantly reduce recurring patterns of violations, especially in the pre-election period, is disappointing. We call on the Parliament, including the opposition parties, to reaffirm in good faith the comprehensive strengthening of the Georgian electoral system; implement key reforms – including judicial reforms – recommended by the ODIHR, the Venice Commission and Georgia’s international partners; and adopt constitutional amendments ensuring that all future parliamentary elections will be fully proportional, as they have pledged to do. This reform process must be implemented hand in hand with citizens and civil society.

Now is the time to forge political alliances between parties to urgently tackle the issues most important to Georgian citizens. As in the past, Georgia must meet the challenges of building its democracy with courage, compromise and determination. Every election is a chance to strengthen and improve the democratic process. On October 2, Georgian citizens exercised their precious right to vote, to be heard and to hold their political leaders to account. We call on all parties to resist efforts to further polarize the political situation, maintain a calm post-election environment and ensure a fair and impartial resolution of election complaints. The second round of voting is an opportunity to improve the process and lead an orderly and competitive second round with results that Georgians can be confident in.

The United States is proud to have stood by the Georgian people over the decades, and we will continue to support Georgia’s efforts to build a strong democracy, a prosperous economy, and a stable and secure country.

