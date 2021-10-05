Outgoing State Department official says U.S. border policy illegal and inhumane





Harold Koh, senior state adviser, sent the memo challenging the administration’s decision to continue using a public health law, known as Title 42 and first used by the Trump administration due to the pandemic, to deport migrants intercepted at the border.

“I believe that this administration’s current implementation of the Title 42 authority continues to violate our legal obligation not to expel or return (‘refoul’) people who fear persecution, death or torture, by especially migrants fleeing Haiti, ”Koh wrote in the memo. , first reported by Politico.

A State Department official confirmed the contents of Koh’s six-page memo.

Koh is leaving the post he has held since President Joe Biden took office, and he had long planned to leave in October, according to a State Department official. He plans to continue working as a contractor for the state, the official added.

“Title 42 is a public health authority, not an immigration authority, and that authority belongs to the CDC,” a senior State Department official told CNN, referring to the state Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. -United. “The CDC has determined that the deportation of some people under Title 42 is necessary due to the risks of transmission and spread of COVID-19 in assembly places, such as U.S. border patrol and customs posts,” as well as the threat of emerging variants. “

Koh’s note followed a similar note from another U.S. diplomat last month, which lambasted Biden’s policy on Haitian migrants as he resigned. US special envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote said he did not want to be associated with what he called inhumane politics.

Koh, in his memo, noted that the Biden administration recently extended temporary protection status for Haitian immigrants to the United States, in part because of conditions in Haiti. He also said there were more humane alternatives for the administration to deal with the migration crisis at the border.

Koh closed his note by saying that he knows many of his colleagues agree with him and that he hopes the administration will change its policy.

“It is just not worthy of this administration that I support so strongly,” Koh said.

“The United States remains committed to supporting safe, orderly and humane migration throughout our region,” said the senior State Department official. “We continually engage with partners along the migration corridor to stress the responsibility of each nation for the humane management of migration, and that each country must enforce immigration laws and protect vulnerable populations. ”

This story has been updated with comments from a senior State Department official.

CNN’s Nicole Gaouette contributed to this report.

