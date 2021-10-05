Asylum seekers see no reason to travel from France to the UK, says Priti Patel.





The Interior Minister will tell Conservative supporters that asylum seekers see no reason to cross the strait in France, renewing their pledge to control the flow of small boats into the UK.

In tomorrow’s (Tuesday) Conservative National Convention address, Priti Patel is preparing to say that he wants to stop this terrible journey by securing the British border.

France is a safe country free from war or conflict, the cabinet minister will say at the Manchester meeting.

There is no reason for asylum seekers to come to the UK directly from France.

We do not apologize for securing our borders, ending this horrendous journey, and exploring every option that could save lives.

Patel will argue that cracking down on intersection crossings will address smugglers’ greed to make travel possible for immigrants.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 17,000 migrants have succeeded in reaching the UK, doubling the total in 2020.

Since the beginning of last year, more than 25,000 people have crossed to the UK at risk of death in dinghys, kayaks and other small boats, according to PA news agency data.

However, despite a sharp increase in the number of boats arriving on the south coast, asylum applications in the UK stood at 29,456 in 2020, down significantly from 93,475 in France and 121,955 in Germany.

The Interior Minister will add: What happens in straits with small boats is unsafe, unfair and unacceptable.

From huge camps on the outskirts of Calais, home to predominantly male economic migrants, to shocking images of people crammed in flimsy ships crossing the strait, smugglers exploit them. Evil criminals who are ruthless and characterized by greed and threaten to drown young children to put in their pockets.

She will argue that it is not unreasonable for her immigration plan to be based on control, and Britain will be fair but firm.

In her speech in the main hall, Patel will also cover the topic of violence against women and girls after the rape and murder of Sarah Everard. Wayne Couzens, the murderer of Sarah Everard and then an active duty police officer, was convicted last week.

Patel said the safety of its citizens is paramount and will ensure that those who target women and girls feel the full power of the law.

She is going to say: I know all our thoughts remain with Sarah Everards’ family and friends. Refusing to repeat the name, her killer was a monster.

His clear intention was to instill fear and fear in women and girls. I say this as a woman as well as as Interior Minister.

Such unscrupulous crimes and acts of violence against women and girls have no place in our society. So we doubled our efforts to make women and girls feel safer.

In a comment already briefed, the Interior Minister will announce stronger powers to curb protests like Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion, where environmental activists have taken direct action to shut down major transport networks.

Patel is preparing to announce that it will increase the maximum penalties for highway disturbances while criminalizing interference on major roads, railroads and media.

The Department of Home Affairs will also give police and courts new powers to deal with a small number of criminals who travel the country for the purpose of causing chaos and unhappiness in our communities as a whole.

Part of this power is to expand police stop and search powers, allowing officers to inspect locking devices used to prevent movement of activists.

