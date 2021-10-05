Journalists sue US broadcast branch for unfair dismissal under Trump





Carolina Valladares Perez, a former Middle East war correspondent who previously worked for the BBC, also earned high profile reviews and a $ 4,000 bonus for her work as a broadcast reporter for the Spanish service Voice of Americas . After the USAGM failed to sponsor the renewal of her visa in August 2020, she was quickly fired, according to her lawsuit.

The complainant has since disappeared from the news radar with devastating consequences, according to her complaint, noting that she has only earned a few thousand dollars in self-employment since. With no show or no air time, it was extremely difficult to find a news anchor position. Over time, the public forgets its previous presence on the air. The complainant found it almost impossible to get her career back on track.

The lawsuit against Valladares Perez, which seeks more than $ 100,000 in damages, claims that the dismissal devastated his career and caused him significant financial, personal and professional damage.

The US government has not filed a formal response to the complaints and recently asked the court for an extension.

In a statement, USAGM spokeswoman Laurie Moy said: USAGM leadership has been working since January to rebuild the agency following actions taken by the previous CEO. Interim CEO [Kelu] Chao and his team are fully committed to getting this job done. We have accomplished a lot and continue to work to right any remaining wrongs. Moy declined to comment on the specific claims in the lawsuits, but said they take the matter very seriously. Pack did not respond to a request for comment.

All seven journalists have successfully passed comprehensive security and background checks, according to the complaints. Pack gave no evidence that they posed a security risk to the country, according to the lawsuit.

Some of the journalists who sued USAGM were offered their positions, but others were not due to background investigation protocols and other requirements that were not rescinded during the new administration. All are seeking to recover back wages and related damages, according to one of their lawyers.

The lawsuits, which have not been publicly reported, also say the sacked journalists have not had a chance to defend themselves against vague accusations that they were disloyal to the United States.

All of this occurred without the USAGM ever providing the claimant with formal notification or facts to support any claim or allegation that the claimant’s performance had been inadequate, that the claimant was not. trustworthy or disloyal, or that the plaintiff was a potential spy, and without ever providing the plaintiff with a hearing in which [she] could refute such an allegation, according to Valladares Perez’s complaint.

The complaints, filed with the United States Federal Claims Court, also allege that the journalists did not receive the required 15-day written notice of termination specified in their contracts, and that their contracting officer backdated their notice of termination in a deceptive manner.

The journalists also lodged complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission, alleging that the government’s actions amounted to unlawful discrimination in employment.

VOA journalists routinely put themselves at great risk in doing their job to report news from around the world, often from hostile and dangerous places, said attorney Burt Braverman, who represents reporters. The USAGM’s refusal to repair them for the losses they suffered is a real disservice to a loyal and committed group of professional journalists. The USAGM must do well.

One of the trials also accuses the agency under Trump of seeking to muzzle them, in violation of the independence of the news agencies.

Bricio Segovia, a former VOA journalist, alleges he suffered retaliation for asking about the visa situation Mauricio Claver-Carone, who was the National Security Council’s senior director for hemispheric affairs Westerners in the Trump administration.

In the interview, Claver-Carone told Segovia that the White House values ​​the journalism done by VOA reporters and that they will have a conversation about visa issues and hope this will be resolved as soon as possible.

The lawsuit alleges that Segovias’ story regarding this interview was sanitized by the USAGM, his VOA tweets were deleted, and his VOA online account was quickly de-authorized. He was then suspended.

Pack, who had previously made documentaries for PBS, accepted the job with hopes that he would turn the agency upside down. But journalists allege that his role in reviewing J-1 visa applications on a case-by-case basis played a decisive role in the personal selection of journalists employed by the networks and thus violated the journalistic firewall between the networks and their parent funding organization.

While the USAGM told most of them at the time that the layoffs were in the government’s best interest, the lawsuits indicate that they were a direct and inappropriate interference by USAGM officials in making the decision. decision by VOA editorial and journalistic staff that was not reasonably necessary, violated The plaintiffs entered into a contract and violated applicable laws and regulations, including the statutory firewall.

The USAGM, meanwhile, remains in limbo after a turbulent year under Trump.

Even though advocates for the agency had hoped Biden would make government broadcasting a priority, the White House still hasn’t picked someone to head it, a position confirmed by the Senate. Amanda Bennett, the former director of VOA who resigned shortly after Pack’s arrival, is being considered to lead the organization, according to four people familiar with the matter. One of them said her appointment could come in the coming weeks. Bennett did not respond to a request for comment.

The USAGM also didn’t pick someone to be the director of VOA, the top journalist post in government broadcasting. Three people familiar with the matter said that at the end of March, the White House’s presidential personnel office barred Steve Capus, the former chairman of NBC News, from being appointed director of VOA. Two of the people said the White House had not blocked him on his merits, but rather wished whoever eventually became USAGM CEO could choose his own VOA leader. A White House spokesperson declined to comment and Capus did not respond to a request for comment.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this report contained an error in the name of Valdya Baraputri.

