UK tax bills on eBay shrink, but digital levies add $24 million to costs.





Online marketplace eBay paid less taxes in the UK last year despite growing revenues and profits.

The UK division paid less than $5.6 million in 2020 corporate tax after considering relief and adjustments. This compares to 8 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, pre-tax profit rose 11.9% to $34.8 million, according to eBay (UK) Limited’s account filed with the company’s home.

Revenue was $1.3 billion, up 29% from 2019, when the company’s performance was impacted by the closure of its German and Belgian offices.

At the same time, the UK division paid a $95 million dividend to its Swiss parent company, eBay Marketplaces GmbH. This payment was recorded on the account last year, but was approved in September 2020 and included in the 2020 submission.

The company also noted that it paid its own newly introduced digital services tax, adding 23.75 million bills to its business costs.

The Digital Services Tax imposes a 2% tax on revenue from search engines, social media services and online marketplaces that generate value from UK users. It was introduced in April last year.

Unlike competitors like Amazon, eBay said in August last year that it would not pass on its digital tax costs to sellers using its site.

read more

eBay Sends Amazon Suspension Letter for Attempts to Poach Seller

In Annual Financial Accounts, eBay UK also revealed that it will introduce features like temporary fee-paying vacations with a focus on supporting small businesses during the pandemic, removing all fees for new sellers for the first 100 sales each month.

An eBay spokesperson said: eBay fully complies with all tax rules in all markets in which we operate. Also, unlike some other markets, eBay does not pass UK digital services taxes to sellers in the form of fee increases.

Instead, eBay pays this eight-digit amount to prevent this tax from being passed on to small businesses.

eBay has taken several steps in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, but so far the company says it has been largely isolated from the disruptions associated with the pandemic. They also thought the risk from Brexit was low.

However, the account notes that the public health crisis still poses potential risks to eBay’s global business, including increasingly fierce competition worldwide, and economic conditions that could harm our business and other businesses.

