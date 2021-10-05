Overseas interest in UK trucking jobs hottest among unqualified people





Overseas interest in truck driving jobs in the UK is at its peak in countries where driver qualifications are not recognized in the UK.

According to online job search site Indeed, after the government announced it would ease immigration restrictions, the number of overseas job seekers clicking on ads for UK-based HGV drivers tripled, but most of the interest came from outside the EU. Indeed said that by the end of September, inquiries from non-EU job seekers had increased sixfold, accounting for 6.5% of clicks on each job posting, double the number of inquiries from EU candidates.

Indeed did not disclose figures on domestic interest in HGV advertising.

“All eyes are turned to our European neighbors to see if the provision of 5,000 temporary visas is tempting EU drivers to return to the UK for work. . . “We may be looking in the wrong direction,” said Indeed economist Jack Kennedy. He added that the UK’s offer may not be attractive in EU countries that have raised wages as demand for drivers is growing much faster.

The figure should reinforce fears at UK companies that the new visa scheme will have little impact on the transport sector’s hiring crisis.

Ministers said on Monday that 300 tanker drivers could come to Britain immediately to ease the situation in the still-important petrol front yard, despite hundreds of soldiers being deployed to help with transport.

The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent retailers accounting for about two-thirds of the UK’s 8,000 gas stations, said on Monday that the country’s situation improved but supplies in London and the southeast remained “difficult” .

There, a fifth of member service stations were still dry and 18% were using only one grade of fuel. In the rest of the country, only 8% of the front yard was dry on Monday morning.

The visa scheme will allow 4,700 transport drivers who arrive between late October and early December and leave by the end of February to work in the food supply chain.

However, the government has confirmed that drivers entering the country on a three-month visa will need a license issued by an EU member state, EEA country or Switzerland.

suggestion

Indeed’s figures were of the greatest interest in countries such as India, South Africa and Nigeria. Drivers in these countries could not find employment in the UK without long-term retraining. Kieran Smith, CEO of hiring agency Driver Require, said his company is turning down inquiries from drivers who are not eligible.

Sally Gilson, policy manager for the Road Haulage Association, said it took Ireland years to come up with a new visa system to recognize and bring South African drivers.

But she added that qualifications are not the only real obstacles to using the new system. Employers need to find suitable short-term accommodation for drivers, which can be difficult and expensive to organize. “I don’t see this as feasible for small businesses,” she said.

Employers can also source drivers only through one of the four contracted operators. This operator was already approved to bring in seasonal farm workers, but was chosen because of limited experience in the transportation sector.

Additional report from Tom Wilson

