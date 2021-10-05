



New campaign launched after half of UK adults say the pandemic has had a negative impact on their mental health The first campaign launched by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) will help improve the mental health of adults. Celebrity Sponsored Campaigns Stephen Fry, Arlo ParksandJay Blades

The general public should find out what can help support mental health as the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) launches its latest Better Health Every Mind Matters (EMM) campaign.

This campaign empowers people to take care of their mental health by receiving free, practical tips and advice. By answering 5 simple questions through the Every Mind Matters platform, people can get a personalized mind plan and can provide personalized tips to help them deal with stress and anxiety, feel better, sleep better and gain more control. .

A new study commissioned by OHID found that nearly half (49%) of UK adults said the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted their mental health. And more than a third of UK adults (34%, or 15.1 million) say they don’t know what to do to improve their mental health.

Young adults report the most difficult times, with 57% of 18-34 year-olds saying their mental well-being has been negatively impacted by the pandemic and less than half (44%) saying they don’t know what to do to help .

This is the first campaign offered by the new Office of Health Improvement and Inequality, launched on October 1, to address health inequality across the United States.

Nursing and Mental Health Minister Gillian Keegan said:

The public has shown great resilience during the pandemic, but it is a clear reminder that we all need to take care of ourselves not only physically but mentally.

Here are simple steps to improve your mental well-being and reduce stress and anxiety. If you’re not sure what they can do, visit Every Mind Matters for expert advice and practical tips.

Claire Murdoch, NHS Director of Mental Health, said:

Last year took a toll on people’s mental health, but NHS staff responded quickly to treat more people with mental health problems than ever before, providing 24/7 crisis lines across the country and mental health in schools during the pandemic. We have built a support team.

The NHS is here for you. So, if you’re struggling with anxiety and depression, you have access to a rapidly expanding number of conversation therapy services, and anyone with an urgent need can access the 24/7 NHS Crisis Line. It can be used by people of all ages.

I recommend that everyone get a personalized mind plan that takes care of their mental health and provides tips to help them feel better, sleep better, and deal with stress and anxiety by answering 5 simple questions.

Since the campaign first launched in October 2019, more than 3.4 million personal mind plans have already been created.

Celebrities, including actor and host Stephen Fry and Mercury Award-winning Arlo Parksand TV host Jay Blades, have shared their personal and spiritual well-being experiences from the past 18 months and are encouraging others to take action to take care of themselves. We support the campaign.

Stephen Fry will also be the voice of a new TV commercial highlighting what works for me, depicting the little things people can do to take care of their mental health, such as being active or talking about worries or hobbies.

Actor, writer and mental health advocate Stephen Fry said:

It can be said that the past 18 months have presented unique and challenging hurdles for all of us from a mental health perspective. However, just like maintaining a healthy body, finding an activity you enjoy is just as important to keeping your mind healthy.

I find that food preparation and cooking have helped me relax over the past year. It’s all about finding the most effective way to help you deal with the stresses and tensions of your life. There’s no end to being preoccupied with exercising, baking a cake or gardening. If you’re struggling and need advice, check out the Every Mind Matters website for tips and guidance to help you get started today.

Rohan, 46, from London, is a mental health advocate who has completed an impressive 50 marathons, and has a record of helping mental health. Rohan said:

Taking care of our mental health is the most important thing we can do, and I want to encourage all of us to think about the simple things we can do every day. It gives life and has a positive effect on mental health. Personally, running is just one tool for managing stress levels and staying physically fit. Search Every Mind Matters for tips and advice on how to boost your mental well-being and put your wellness toolkit into action.

The campaign is supported by a coalition of leading mental health charities, including CALM, The Mental Health Foundation, Mental Health Innovations, and various commercial, third-sector, NHS and local authority partners to share mental health messages with clients. Members and colleagues, including mental health first aid, caregiver groups, and more.

Better Health – Every Mind Matters will provide information and videos to help young people take care of their own mental health and will promote youth on social media channels and schools. The Every Mind Matters website also provides dedicated support for parents and carers to take care of the mental well-being of the children and adolescents they care about.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-every-mind-matters-campaign-to-improve-peoples-mental-health

