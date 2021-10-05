Facebook whistleblower to take her story to the US Senate | Facebook





A former Facebook employee who accused the company of putting profit before security will bring her damning accusations to Washington on Tuesday when she testifies before U.S. senators.

Frances Haugen, 37, stepped forward as a whistleblower on Sunday behind a series of damaging Wall Street Journal articles that increased political pressure on the tech giant. Haugen told the 60 Minutes news program that Facebook’s priority is making money rather than doing what’s right for the public.

What I saw repeatedly on Facebook was that there was a conflict of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook, time and time again, has chosen to optimize for its own interests, such as making more money, she said.

Haugen is expected to tell lawmakers that Facebook faces little oversight and will urge Congress to take action. As long as Facebook is operating in the dark, it is not accountable to anyone. And she will continue to make choices that go against the common good, she wrote in her written testimony.

Haugen has been called to testify before the U.S. Senate Commerce Subcommittee on the risks the company’s products pose to children. Lawmakers called the hearing in response to a Wall Street Journal story based on documents from Haugens which showed Facebook was aware of the damage its Instagram app was doing to the mental health and well-being of adolescents. A survey as part of the leaked research estimated that 30% of teenage girls believed Instagram made their body dissatisfied with it.

She is expected to compare Facebook to the big fat tobacco companies, which have resisted telling the public that smoking is harming the health of consumers. When we realized that the tobacco companies were hiding the harm they were causing, the government acted. When we realized cars were safer with seat belts, the government took action, Haugen wrote. I implore you to do the same here.

Haugen will argue that Facebook’s closed design means it has no oversight, even from its own supervisory board, a regulatory group that was formed in 2020 to make decisions independent of the leadership of the company. Facebook business.

This inability to see into real Facebook systems and confirm that Facebook’s systems are working as they say they are, it’s like the Department of Transportation regulating cars by watching them drive on the freeway, she wrote. in his testimony. Imagine if no regulator could get into a car, inflate its wheels, crash test a car, or even know that seat belts could exist.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, the Democrat whose committee is holding a hearing on Tuesday, told the Washington Posts Technology 2020 newsletter that lawmakers would also question Haugen about his remarks on the 2020 presidential election.

Haugen alleged in 60 Minutes that following Joe Bidens’ election victory, Facebook prematurely reverted to old algorithms that valued engagement above all else, a move she said contributed to the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol.

As soon as the elections were over, they turned them off or they put the settings back to what they were before, to prioritize growth over security. And that really sounds like a betrayal of democracy to me, she said.

After the election, Facebook also disbanded its Civic Team Integrity Team, a group that worked on issues related to political elections around the world and on which Haugen worked. Facebook said the functions of the teams are spread across the company.

Haugen joined Facebook in 2019 as a product manager on the Civic Integrity team after spending more than a decade working in the tech industry, including at Pinterest and Google.

Tuesday’s hearing is the second in weeks to focus on Facebook’s impact on children. Lawmakers last week toasted Antigone Davis, Facebook’s global head of safety, and accused the company of consistently putting growth above child safety.

Facebook aggressively disputed the accusations.

The company’s vice president of policy and public affairs, Nick Clegg, wrote to Facebook employees ahead of Haugens’ public appearance on Friday. Social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate takes place, he said. But the available evidence just doesn’t support the idea that Facebook, or social media more generally, is the primary cause of polarization.

On Monday, Facebook asked a federal judge to dismiss a revised antitrust lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that seeks to force the corporate giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

