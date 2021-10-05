



The father of a woman who died of suffocation by her abusive partner accused the police of providing lip service to protect women and girls and called for a public investigation into British police culture.

West Midlands police apologized for several mistakes last month in the case of 34-year-old Suzanne Van Hagen. Suzanne Van Hagen suffered domestic violence for several months before her death in February 2013.

Susan’s father, Les Van Hagen, had a history of abusing his ex-girlfriend and was diagnosed with schizophrenia nine times by police in the apartment his daughter shares with partner John Worton. He said he was out.

On one occasion, police said they called for an attack on Van Hagen, but eventually arrested her after discovering Worton’s marijuana. Wharton was not arrested despite the assault, he said.

West Midlands police admitted to missing several opportunities to protect Van Hagen before he died.

Her father said: We should never have gone through what we went through. You trust these people and they don’t do their job right.

Police dealing with violence against women and girls are under new scrutiny after the murder of Sarah Everard by Metropolitan Police Officer Wayne Couzens.

Van Hagen supports a public investigation into the British police system’s systemic misogyny allegations, saying his daughter’s case was not taken seriously by West Midlands Police.

A neighbor who asked police to document suspected abuse at a van Hagens apartment had 27 records before he was found dead with a bruise around his neck.

The military initially told the Van Hagens family that she took her own life after she was killed by Worton.

But later, detectives changed their views, issuing a statement that she died of a drug overdose after alcohol and the stimulant BZP were found in her body.

Police concluded that the bruising around her neck was the result of a sex game and that the cause of death was an accidental drug overdose.

However, a 2017 police investigation revealed that the case’s chief investigator did not properly investigate the marks on Van Hagens’ neck. The military later admitted that early assumptions about drugs led to inaccurate accounts of her death.

In a statement last month, West Midlands Police Chief Dave Thompson apologized for the serious shortcomings of the military in handling the case both before and after Susan’s death.

He said: We deeply regret that we have missed out on many opportunities to investigate Suzannes’ situation more extensively and to interact with her.

We could and should have done more to protect Suzanne and her daughter from abuse. To add to the family’s distress, they were disappointed that Suzannes’ death was not properly investigated.

Van Hagen said on Monday that the family still hasn’t received a written apology from the police, despite police posting a video of their apology last month.

He said it was just lip service. They found out about three and a half years ago that they had made a big, big mistake in the Suzannes case. It took another three years to receive this apology.

On one occasion, a police family liaison officer told Van Hagens’ sister: Your sister has two legs and should have used them.

Detective Wayne Jones, who led an unsuccessful investigation into Van Hagens’ death, was fired two years later for sexually harassing four female colleagues.

Van Hagens family attorney Deighton Pierce Glynn said the case highlighted systemic discrimination against women by the police.

Van Hagen said: The man had a criminal record as big as your arm and was unable to see our children because of domestic violence, but he did have access to our granddaughter. The police knew, the social workers knew, the mental health people knew this, but they didn’t do anything about it. And finally, when Susan died, they didn’t mind investigating her death.

After the family complained, the West Midlands Police Professional Standards Report said: The police response to Suzanne Van Hagen’s domestic violence was very poor and inadequate, lacked active action, and was not at a level the force and the public could reasonably expect. West Midlands Police did not take this domestic violence seriously.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/05/uk-police-lip-service-protecting-women-says-father-of-abuse-victim

