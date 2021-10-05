Global player? EU summit to seek answers on China and US strategy





BRUSSELS, Oct. 5 (Reuters) – The 27 leaders of the European Union will seek a new approach to China on Tuesday at their first summit on Sino-European strategy since the bloc imposed sanctions on Beijing in March and faced retaliation, jeopardizing a new investment pact.

Along with the United States, Britain and Canada, the EU on March 22 imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for human rights violations, which Beijing denies. The EU was immediately hit by Beijing with sanctions against European Parliament lawmakers, freezing approval of a recently concluded EU-China investment deal.

“The EU has sought to avoid confrontation with Beijing, but we can no longer view China as a benign trading partner,” said an EU diplomat.

In an area in Slovenia, EU leaders will also hear their French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on how the bloc can try to strengthen itself in international affairs after Britain, the United States and Australia have secretly concluded a military alliance to counter China, outside of France.

As the world’s largest trading bloc, the EU wields the power to set rules that can shape policy far beyond its borders, but it has repeatedly failed to coordinate a common foreign and military policy, weakening its influence.

Senior EU officials and diplomats hope this informal meeting can be a time to debate both becoming more independent from the United States and playing a role in Washington’s foreign policy shift towards the United States. ‘Asia.

No decision needs to be made.

“There are strategic issues that need to be addressed,” said a senior EU official preparing for the meeting in Brdo, near the Slovenian capital Ljubljana, on Tuesday evening and Wednesday, when the leaders will be joined by the six countries on Wednesday. of the Balkans hoping to one day join the bloc.

Australia’s decision to cancel a large submarine contract with France and opt instead for American-designed ships as part of the new AUKUS security alliance with Washington and Britain has infuriated the France, but could give impetus to the EU’s common defense plans.

“We could close our eyes and pretend nothing has happened. We think it would be a mistake for all Europeans,” a Macron adviser told reporters. “There really is an opportunity here.”

