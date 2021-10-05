Could the UK switch to E10 gasoline be the underlying cause?





The fuel shortage in the front yard has been causing major havoc in the UK recently, which has resulted in long queues and the closing of many stations. The main reason cited in the media is that there are too few truckers to replenish their front yard inventory, along with a temporary surge in fuel demand magnified by panic buying.

Undoubtedly, these factors contributed to the confusion. However, simply pointing out driver shortages or short-term fluctuations in fuel demand cannot fully explain the situation. The number of drivers did not change significantly from August to September, and the sector has handled periodic surges in demand well in the past. Typically, only 1% of gas stations are low on fuel.

So, can a normally well-functioning distribution system cause a sudden spike in out-of-stock stations while fuel stocks are almost completely depleted in large parts of the network? We think the other two factors provide a more complete explanation, but we didn’t pay attention. A front yard operating with less fuel stock than usual in preparation for the recent shift and transition to a greener blend containing 10% ethanol to E10 gasoline.

E5 and E10 gasoline

The standard 95 octane petrol rating in the UK forecourt became E10 on September 1st. About 95% of gasoline vehicles can use the E10 class. Older cars are recommended to continue using the E5, which contains up to 5% ethanol and replaced the premium (97+ octane) grade in the forecourt in 2019.

A significant number of fuel retailers have decided to sell only the E10. For example, in terms of fuel sold, there are no Asdas 320 gas stations where nearly 8% of the network does not supply E5. For BP with 1229 stations or 15% market share, the E10 has become the standard tier and the E5 is only available on select sites. Meanwhile, about 200 of Essos’ 1,200 gas stations (12% of the market) no longer sell the E5.

At the same time, the average level of gasoline stocks at UK gas stations fell from 38.8% in March-May 2021 to 35.7% in June-August. The gas station may have depleted its existing 95-octane rated fuel before replenishing the E10. Some gas stations may operate with lower fuel capacities than before and will require refueling more frequently and initially more as they adapt to new standards.

Some front yards may be difficult to convert to an E10. Ethanol absorbs water in a way gasoline does not, so water could damage motor engines, so the fuel storage facility needed an upgrade to make it waterproof.

Ethanol can also corrode certain front yard materials, such as rubber, requiring more repairs. Large retailers are likely prepared for this operation, but it is more difficult to determine how small businesses have prepared for the transition. Some may not currently have their usual fuel capacity as a result.

After all, it’s not that super. Image Broker/Alami

On the demand side, the fuel economy of the E10 is not as good as 95 octane. Drivers using the E10 can expect a 2%-3% reduction in miles per gallon, which may be more affected by driving style, requiring more frequent refueling.

In short, many stations may have experienced different supply and demand. Broadcasters still selling E5s may have had to deal with more E5 demand than usual. Those selling the E10 can potentially handle unexpectedly high levels of E10 demand as drivers switch from the E5 and refuel slightly more often. Each of these shifts may be small, but they are correlated. It is most likely a combination of influences.

Changes in demand will affect replenishment schedules at gas stations, but there is little room for flexibility as truckers operate near full. And when one station runs out of stock, the driver moves to a neighboring station, depleting stock faster than expected. Thus, shortages are exacerbated, reported by the media, and consumers react with panic buying.

If our analysis is correct, it raises the question of why there has been no discussion of the role of the E10 transition so far. It is worth pointing out that there are echoes of what happened in Germany 10 years ago. Germany introduced E10 fuel, but consumers were reluctant to buy it, believing it would damage the car. Sales of premium fuels have skyrocketed, depleting premium fuels and over-stocking unsold E10s, forcing refineries to reduce E10 production accordingly.

problem solving

We believe that the bathtub analogy is a useful way to understand how the current shortage arose. A bathtub is the capacity of a gas station. Tabs represent fuel trucks and plug holes represent gasoline demand. The tub is (almost) empty because the current station is running out of fuel. Inventory levels act as a buffer against supply and demand fluctuations and uncertainties, but can only be raised if the tub can fill faster than it drains.

When you open the faucet, more fuel is delivered to the front yard faster. An urgent delivery of the army will help. Long-term solutions will include incentivizing truck drivers with better pay and better working conditions.

Recent media reports suggest that the situation may be easing. However, additional shocks cannot be ruled out. Measures to temporarily limit demand include:

ration of fuel, for example, spending up to 30; Limit queue length, number of open pumps and operating hours. a nationally fixed fuel price to level demand; Encourage working from home, carpooling or using public transport Prioritize fuel for emergency workers and/or work vehicles, and avoid unnecessary travel.

This is not necessarily the case at all gas stations, but measures should be carefully selected and implemented. If the situation does not stabilize, more targeted, industry-wide and government-led action may be required.

The E10 gasoline launch in Northern Ireland, with no disruption to fuel supply, is scheduled for early 2022. We hope this analysis helps us avoid the same fate as the rest of the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/fuel-shortages-could-the-uk-switch-to-e10-petrol-be-the-underlying-cause-169207

